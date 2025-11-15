Hey Pandas, What’s The 1st Thing You’ll Do If You Get To Heaven? (Closed)

If we have faith in God and trust him, there’s a chance we’ll get to heaven.
#1
Hang out with da pups, cuz all dogs go to heaven!
#2
fly around with all the cats in my arms screaming I BELIVE I CAN FLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
#3
I would ask god if he’s gay, I’m super curious
#4
Ask whether there was no way to design the eco system without the use of spiders and snakes.
#5
BURN the devil(get it? i would roast him as in talk junk to ’em becuase hes burning)
#6
I’d say hello to all my dead relatives AND ESPECIALLY THE PETS IVE LOST! Ohhh I miss them so much!
