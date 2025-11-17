50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! If you’re a dad, we hope you feel appreciated today. And if you have a dad or father figure in your life, don’t forget to send them a heartfelt message or give them a big squeeze if you’re fortunate enough to be in the same place. 

In honor of all of the dads out there who are currently telling corny jokes, coaching football practice and cooking up mouth watering pancakes, we've scoured the internet to find some of the most wholesome pics of fathers being awesome. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Casey Palmer, aka Canadian Dad, and be sure to upvote the pics of men you think deserve to be deemed World's Best Dad!

#1 I Donated A Kidney To My 5-Year-Old Son

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: summerson

#2 My Dad Kept Asking To Come Over After He Missed My Son’s First Birthday Party Because Of Covid. Turns Out He Made Him 8 Custom Wooden Toy Cars

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: letsbeoutlaws

#3 These Dads Are Awesome

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Jerica_Phillips

#4 So I Was Getting Ready To Crop This, But Just Look How Happy The Dad Is

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Danielle Lightner Photography

#5 Miss Those Days

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: GeralOG

#6 My Brother Was The First To Graduate With A Master’s In My Family. My Dad Couldn’t Stop Crying

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Jay_no_pho

#7

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: AndyKimNJ

#8 It Spans Generations

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: u/keenlyShatter92

#9 This Cake Looks Better Than The Ones In The Shops

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: CellyyCat

#10 My Dad Had Passed Out After Taking Care Of My Sick Brother All Night

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: berat235

#11 I Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday. My Dad And I Fell Asleep. I Love This Picture So Much

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: goldilocksdeluxe

#12 My Dad Deserves The World

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: morganp_2018

#13 When I Was Two, I Gave My Dad A Stuffed Beluga Whale To Keep In His Work Bag So That If He Ever Missed Me, He Could Hold It And Think Of Me. 18 Years Later, My Dad Still Has It

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: yung_holmie

#14 Then He Gave Me $20. It Was Like A Reverse Ticket

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: brooklyn__g

#15 My Dad Visiting USA For The First Time, And His First Wish Was To See A Clean River

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: teppolisa

#16 My Dad Met My Son For The First Time Yesterday. I’ve Never Seen My Dad So Happy

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: tripdiesel91

#17 My Dad Loving The Sight Of His Son Being A Dad

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: siredwardh

#18 You Scroll Past, Thinking It’s A 10-Year-Old Boy

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Nolanwriter

#19 I’m A Dad Of 2 Girls Under 10 With Split Custody. As They’ve Gotten Older, There Are Times They Get Too Embarrassed To Tell Me Things. But I Got This Idea, And It’s Working

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: reddit.com

#20 My Son Asked My Dad If He Knew Where To Find Treasure. My Dad Made A Map, Hid Magic Treasures Around Our Property, And Took Him On A Treasure Hunt

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: thelastremake

#21 Three Generations Feeding

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ohbear64

#22 As A Dad, Giving My Daughter The Hairstyle That Makes Her Feel Like A Queen Always Is A Win In My Book

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Sanchvj11

#23 She Wanted Pink, So Pink It Is

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ronearc

#24 My Dad Sent Me This Photo Of A Tank He Made For His Cat

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Skrungle

#25 My Dad Enjoyed A Tea Party With My Daughter And Niece

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: canipetyourdog21

#26 My Dad Tried To Ruin My Photo, But This Is Now My Favorite Photo

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: cuck_shed_lord_69

#27 My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus, And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Bpayne7

#28 The Baby Looks Extremely Pleased About It

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: anna_gazmarian

#29 My Dad Celebrating His 100th Birthday

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: misu25

#30 My Son And My Dad Hadn’t Seen Each Other In Quite A While. When They Met, They Both Couldn’t Stop Smiling

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Liz4984

#31 Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This, And Said “Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control”

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: jaxonya

#32 Before Bed, My Daughter Put A Grow-A-Pony In A Bowl Of Water. I Replaced It With This

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ignis_flatus

#33 My Dad Sent Me This Picture Of Him And One Of My Hens

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: mrnanovideos1

#34 The Dogs Were His Audience

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: venmo4feet

#35 My Daughter Wanted To Be The Little Mermaid, So I Didn’t Have Any Other Choice

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: thehairdad

#36 My Dad Went From “I Don’t Want That Dang Cat” To Carrying The Cat To Her Room For The Bed Each Night

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: laurieatari

#37 My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On While Flying. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He’s Packed To Come To Visit Me

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: snowglobesnowglobe

#38 Last Minute My Wedding Photographer Suggested I Do First Look Photos With My Dad. I Think His Reaction Shows How Lucky I Am To Have Him As My Father

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ladyname

#39 I Wrote This When I Was 8 Years Old In A Very Bad Hand-Writing. I Wrote: “Daddy Is My Dearest Person. Daddy Is The Most Precious Person.” He Kept It In The Wallet Until He Died

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: LollyLotiPie

#40 My Father-In-Law Said He Is A “Big Tough Farmer”

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: eaa513

#41 My Dad Got Me Right In The Feels Today With A Wallet

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: Mal_Reynolds84

#42 My Dad Made A Sculpture For Me

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: RadiantRandom

#43 My Friend, A Single Dad, Drove 8 Hours To Take His Daughter And Her Friend To See Harry Styles

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: chet-, tommy.ignasiak

#44 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said: “It Finally Happened”

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ThadCastlePhD

#45 I Told My Dad He Was Having A Grandkid Before His Birthday Picture Was Taken

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: JmsJordan

#46 They Look So Similar

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: ellomelissa

#47 The Look On His Face

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: sammiemccomb

#48 Dad Being A Dad

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: earphone4

#49 This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: mohamedkotb7

#50 Her Dad’s Response

50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Image source: mallane92

