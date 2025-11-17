50 Dads That Won The Internet By Being Absolutely Wholesome

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! If you’re a dad, we hope you feel appreciated today. And if you have a dad or father figure in your life, don’t forget to send them a heartfelt message or give them a big squeeze if you’re fortunate enough to be in the same place.
In honor of all of the dads out there who are currently telling corny jokes, coaching football practice and cooking up mouth watering pancakes, we’ve scoured the internet to find some of the most wholesome pics of fathers being awesome. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Casey Palmer, aka Canadian Dad, and be sure to upvote the pics of men you think deserve to be deemed World’s Best Dad!
#1 I Donated A Kidney To My 5-Year-Old Son
Image source: summerson
#2 My Dad Kept Asking To Come Over After He Missed My Son’s First Birthday Party Because Of Covid. Turns Out He Made Him 8 Custom Wooden Toy Cars
Image source: letsbeoutlaws
#3 These Dads Are Awesome
Image source: Jerica_Phillips
#4 So I Was Getting Ready To Crop This, But Just Look How Happy The Dad Is
Image source: Danielle Lightner Photography
#5 Miss Those Days
Image source: GeralOG
#6 My Brother Was The First To Graduate With A Master’s In My Family. My Dad Couldn’t Stop Crying
Image source: Jay_no_pho
#7
Image source: AndyKimNJ
#8 It Spans Generations
Image source: u/keenlyShatter92
#9 This Cake Looks Better Than The Ones In The Shops
Image source: CellyyCat
#10 My Dad Had Passed Out After Taking Care Of My Sick Brother All Night
Image source: berat235
#11 I Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday. My Dad And I Fell Asleep. I Love This Picture So Much
Image source: goldilocksdeluxe
#12 My Dad Deserves The World
Image source: morganp_2018
#13 When I Was Two, I Gave My Dad A Stuffed Beluga Whale To Keep In His Work Bag So That If He Ever Missed Me, He Could Hold It And Think Of Me. 18 Years Later, My Dad Still Has It
Image source: yung_holmie
#14 Then He Gave Me $20. It Was Like A Reverse Ticket
Image source: brooklyn__g
#15 My Dad Visiting USA For The First Time, And His First Wish Was To See A Clean River
Image source: teppolisa
#16 My Dad Met My Son For The First Time Yesterday. I’ve Never Seen My Dad So Happy
Image source: tripdiesel91
#17 My Dad Loving The Sight Of His Son Being A Dad
Image source: siredwardh
#18 You Scroll Past, Thinking It’s A 10-Year-Old Boy
Image source: Nolanwriter
#19 I’m A Dad Of 2 Girls Under 10 With Split Custody. As They’ve Gotten Older, There Are Times They Get Too Embarrassed To Tell Me Things. But I Got This Idea, And It’s Working
Image source: reddit.com
#20 My Son Asked My Dad If He Knew Where To Find Treasure. My Dad Made A Map, Hid Magic Treasures Around Our Property, And Took Him On A Treasure Hunt
Image source: thelastremake
#21 Three Generations Feeding
Image source: ohbear64
#22 As A Dad, Giving My Daughter The Hairstyle That Makes Her Feel Like A Queen Always Is A Win In My Book
Image source: Sanchvj11
#23 She Wanted Pink, So Pink It Is
Image source: ronearc
#24 My Dad Sent Me This Photo Of A Tank He Made For His Cat
Image source: Skrungle
#25 My Dad Enjoyed A Tea Party With My Daughter And Niece
Image source: canipetyourdog21
#26 My Dad Tried To Ruin My Photo, But This Is Now My Favorite Photo
Image source: cuck_shed_lord_69
#27 My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus, And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them
Image source: Bpayne7
#28 The Baby Looks Extremely Pleased About It
Image source: anna_gazmarian
#29 My Dad Celebrating His 100th Birthday
Image source: misu25
#30 My Son And My Dad Hadn’t Seen Each Other In Quite A While. When They Met, They Both Couldn’t Stop Smiling
Image source: Liz4984
#31 Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This, And Said “Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control”
Image source: jaxonya
#32 Before Bed, My Daughter Put A Grow-A-Pony In A Bowl Of Water. I Replaced It With This
Image source: ignis_flatus
#33 My Dad Sent Me This Picture Of Him And One Of My Hens
Image source: mrnanovideos1
#34 The Dogs Were His Audience
Image source: venmo4feet
#35 My Daughter Wanted To Be The Little Mermaid, So I Didn’t Have Any Other Choice
Image source: thehairdad
#36 My Dad Went From “I Don’t Want That Dang Cat” To Carrying The Cat To Her Room For The Bed Each Night
Image source: laurieatari
#37 My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On While Flying. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He’s Packed To Come To Visit Me
Image source: snowglobesnowglobe
#38 Last Minute My Wedding Photographer Suggested I Do First Look Photos With My Dad. I Think His Reaction Shows How Lucky I Am To Have Him As My Father
Image source: ladyname
#39 I Wrote This When I Was 8 Years Old In A Very Bad Hand-Writing. I Wrote: “Daddy Is My Dearest Person. Daddy Is The Most Precious Person.” He Kept It In The Wallet Until He Died
Image source: LollyLotiPie
#40 My Father-In-Law Said He Is A “Big Tough Farmer”
Image source: eaa513
#41 My Dad Got Me Right In The Feels Today With A Wallet
Image source: Mal_Reynolds84
#42 My Dad Made A Sculpture For Me
Image source: RadiantRandom
#43 My Friend, A Single Dad, Drove 8 Hours To Take His Daughter And Her Friend To See Harry Styles
Image source: chet-, tommy.ignasiak
#44 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said: “It Finally Happened”
Image source: ThadCastlePhD
#45 I Told My Dad He Was Having A Grandkid Before His Birthday Picture Was Taken
Image source: JmsJordan
#46 They Look So Similar
Image source: ellomelissa
#47 The Look On His Face
Image source: sammiemccomb
#48 Dad Being A Dad
Image source: earphone4
#49 This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well
Image source: mohamedkotb7
#50 Her Dad’s Response
Image source: mallane92
