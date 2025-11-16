Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Way You Imagined A Country Before You Saw It? (Closed)

Before seeing foreign countries, how did you imagine them in your head?
#1
For some reason I thought Greenland was green and Iceland was icy… 🤔🤔
#2
I thought the Netherlands would be Windmills, Tulips and Wooden Shoes. It was so much more. I did stay in a converted Windmill. Wooden shoes are not a special as I imagined. Delftware, Rijstafel, and pancakes. I pictured lowland farms with walls all around from “the boy with the finger in the dyke to hold back the water”. I found beautiful architecture, art and food. One of my favorite places to visit.
#3
i thought Egypt was all desert
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us