Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Way You Imagined A Country Before You Saw It? (Closed)

by

Before seeing foreign countries, how did you imagine them in your head?

#1

For some reason I thought Greenland was green and Iceland was icy… 🤔🤔

#2

I thought the Netherlands would be Windmills, Tulips and Wooden Shoes. It was so much more. I did stay in a converted Windmill. Wooden shoes are not a special as I imagined. Delftware, Rijstafel, and pancakes. I pictured lowland farms with walls all around from “the boy with the finger in the dyke to hold back the water”. I found beautiful architecture, art and food. One of my favorite places to visit.

#3

i thought Egypt was all desert

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
