Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Way You Broke Up With Your BF Or GF? (Closed)

#1
in kindergarten i was dating the guy who always asked if i loved him one day on the playground he asked if i loved him i said no he got mad and called me a bully so i called him an idiot for trying to date me
#2
It happened over e-mail. It was worse since my mom found out before me.
#3
no words… just 2 middle fingers
#4
Okay, I have a weird we me and my boyfriend got together AND broke up
– we were about 8 (this was one of those childhood romances that never last) and he had broke up with his previous ‘girlfriend’. Naturally, my small 8-year-old brain thought ‘oh, I OBVIOUSLY have a crush on him’. He started telling me he had a new ‘girlfriend’ and, me being nosy, asked him who it was. He pointed at me (this was basically him telling me I was his girlfriend whether I liked it or not). I SLAPPED him then ran to the bathroom where I told my friends. The whole day he kept asking me if I liked him, and, after having a good old cry in the bathroom and coming to the conclusion that I DIDN’T, my brain, feeling guilty, blurted out ‘yes’. Long story short, we dated up until decently.
– I dumped him over text because it was the middle of a pandemic and I was scared to do it irl. I came out to him at the same time, but we agreed to stay friends. He’s ignored me at school, which was kinda sad, because he’s nice, but honestly, he was only ever a friend to me.
#5
Met up and mutually expressed that we don’t want to date each other.
Another one was over a text.
