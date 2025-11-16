Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Name You’ve Seen?

Well?
#1
I once handled the paperwork for a woman whose name was Marvelous Jelly. That was seriously her legal first and last name. Cool lady.
#2
I work for as an event planner and we have all kinds of people registering to attend conferences, so we see a lot of unusual names. I go to approve a registration and the first name is Bmjk. Figuring it’s a typo I call their number (work number) to sort it out and get the correct spelling. Lady picks up and I ask to speak to ‘Boomjikky’, my best attempt at pronounce Bmjk. She sounds confused to I explain the situation and she goes ‘ohhh, you mean Bee-Em-Jay-Kay’. His name is the literal pronunciation of those 4 letters.
#3
Back in the 1970’s and 1980’s, when phone books had EVERY phone number, there was listing for “Hogjaw Twaddle”.
35 years later I learn that my husband’s aunt knew who he was, and lived nearby. 😆.
#4
Little girl used to come into the library where I worked. Her name was La—a. I had no idea how to pronounce it so I asked her. Her response was “just like it’s spelled, LaDasha!” Poor child.
#5
Harry Ball. It was in our phone book. Poor guy probably got tons of prank calls.
#6
I went on to school with a guy named lightning…
#7
burger King…I genuinely saw someone with the legal name ,burger king
#8
Mine is tame compared to some of these: someone’s actually first name is Cinderella
#9
Was just watching homestead rescue and an ex-firefighter named his two daughters Ember and Blayze
#10
I once had a class with a guy named Caje and a guy named Stylz
#11
Tabaa, my Arabic teacher a few years ago, she’s really nice and sweet… I still miss her and love her :)
#12
There are an uncomfortable number of Michael Hunts walking about.
#13
Winter Munkhouse. Yes, he got made fun of relentless for it.
#14
On the news: Iadoreher (“I adore her” but as a name, all together)
#15
There were two kids who used to live across the street from me. The girl (about four years old) was named Flower. Not Rose, Violet, Lily, or whatever, just Flower.
Her brother (about six years old) apparently looked like the elf from those Keebler crackers when he was born, so his parents legally named him Keeby. KEEBY. KEEBY!
#16
Name is HIJKMN. What? That doesn’t make sense. Oh yeah? My name is Noell
#17
I was a councilor at Girl Scouts camp and I had a girl named Zazy pronounced Z -A- zy
#18
I used to work with a bloke called Gordon Bennett.
I also had a colleague called Caius but the prize goes to a colleague of my late husband’s, one Pius.
#19
Back in a small town in Kansas, I met someone named Blade.
#20
On a website (I was searching for names for a character) one of the names was Abcde. Like the first 5 letters of the alphabet.
#21
I have a nephew named Abacus. Does that count? ….
#22
ABCDE. Pronounced Abcidy….
No idea.
#23
Ordephielia one of my old class mates is the third Ordephiliea in her family
#24
Literally anything on r/namenerdcirclejerk
Follow Us