Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Insult You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)

by

I’ve heard some pretty cringey ones…

#1

“You must love the size of your head because I think you look like a book.” WHAT!!

#2

not me but my sister some one on our bus said “You look like a frog”

#3

I bumped into some kid once, and he insulted me like “Now I know what it feels like for an exploding chemical to touch me,” all of his nerdy friends laughed. what the heck?

#4

In fifth grade, a boy was mad at me so he called me a “lightly cooked chicken nugget” because of the color of my skin (pale white). I just laughed. Also, later in the year he was yelling because apparently he was “allowed to be racist because he was a person of color”. I’m not gonna say the racist thing he did just because… but it was all very funny.

#5

“You ninny!” What does that even mean!?

#6

the “cool kids” in my class always say “your mom” for everything and they think its an insult. LMFAO

#7

calling someone a “wilson”

#8

Any time a kid would call someone hay as an insult. Like, there’s nothing wrong with that!

#9

when someone says oof to you after you tell them how you have been insulted/burned, etc…. like, l get that it is meant to show how much you don’t care, but l still don’t understand it. Doesn’t stop me from saying it though ;)

#10

“Your Head is huge” like WTF, Its just weird like y tf r u looking at my head…… weird ass s**t

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
