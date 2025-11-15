Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Insult You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)

I’ve heard some pretty cringey ones…
“You must love the size of your head because I think you look like a book.” WHAT!!
not me but my sister some one on our bus said “You look like a frog”
I bumped into some kid once, and he insulted me like “Now I know what it feels like for an exploding chemical to touch me,” all of his nerdy friends laughed. what the heck?
In fifth grade, a boy was mad at me so he called me a “lightly cooked chicken nugget” because of the color of my skin (pale white). I just laughed. Also, later in the year he was yelling because apparently he was “allowed to be racist because he was a person of color”. I’m not gonna say the racist thing he did just because… but it was all very funny.
“You ninny!” What does that even mean!?
the “cool kids” in my class always say “your mom” for everything and they think its an insult. LMFAO
calling someone a “wilson”
Any time a kid would call someone hay as an insult. Like, there’s nothing wrong with that!
when someone says oof to you after you tell them how you have been insulted/burned, etc…. like, l get that it is meant to show how much you don’t care, but l still don’t understand it. Doesn’t stop me from saying it though ;)
“Your Head is huge” like WTF, Its just weird like y tf r u looking at my head…… weird ass s**t
