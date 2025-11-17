Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Animal You’ve Seen In Person? (Closed)

Is it rare or do they just look weird?
#1
Am I allowed to do the “Your mum” joke here? It has been so long since I last made that joke. And it is an underrated joke.
#2
My reflection. Frightens me nearly every time.
#3
Probably a zeedonk. Part donkey, part zebra.
#4
Cuttlefish!
Really neat little dudes, seeing them change color was fascinating.
#5
I know it’s not exactly weird but I SAW 3 BABY RACCOONS TODAY IT WAS AMAZING EEEEE I was talking to my friend and we were really deep in conversation and then I heard rustling and there were 3 tiny raccoons play wrestling in the leaves several yards away! They scuttled away as soon as they noticed us and we were the only ones who got to see them. OMG THEY WERE SO CUTE WITH THEIR FLUFFY FUR AND LITTLE MASKS ON THEIR TINY FACES hellllpppp meeee… *dies*
#6
One of those moustache monkeys
#7
A pine marten. They’re super cool red/brown tree weasels. Probably 30% larger than most ferrets.
#8
Probably a giraffe we have all seen them in pictures and on nature programs but it was only when I saw one in real life did I realise what an odd looking animal they really are. They were also doing that thing where they whack each out with their necks very odd.
#9
Hard to choose.
Proboscis Monkey is one that some people find weird, but is pretty cool to see in real life.
Shoebill should definitely be on the list. It just looks fake. I found myself looking for the Jim Henson puppeteers!
The Dik-dik deer. This tiny little deer about 30cm (1ft) tall, that has Disney level cuteness.
#10
This huge duck. I swear it was like looking at Rumpelstiltskin’s goose, it made me think something was wrong with my eyes. Like my brain wouldn’t let me believe a duck could be that big. I expected it to have teeth. I wish I could share a photo 😕 I saw it at our county fair. I guess that explains it. Grow the biggest tomato/cabbage/carrot/duck
#11
I have another weird one:
When I was younger, I went to the zoo with my aunt and grandma. I think this was a zoo somewhere in Texas. One of the enclosures at the zoo had baboons. I distinctly remember, all of them were normal. Except one.
One baboons butt (you know that one weird part without fur) wasn’t pink like it shouldn’t been. It was rainbow colored. Legit like, order of the rainbow, on both cheeks. I told my aunt to look and she saw what I saw too. It was weird. I was really young. Of course, I could chalk it up to imagination or the trick of lighting, but why were the other baboons butts normal? Why wasn’t the whole baboon rainbow if I saw a rainbow?
#12
Your mom
#13
I saw a monitor, which was weird because I didn’t expect it and it was really chill despite being so big! I didn’t know we had them in Victoria. In general all our animals in Australia are kinda weird. Like animals that carry their young inside a pouch and that are herbivores yet can be vicious when scared and use a giant tail for counter balance so they can hop while upright on two feet? (Though in reality for me who is used to seeing kangaroos around they aren’t so weird).
#14
My cat brother. We are all pretty sure that he’s just a human in cat form.
