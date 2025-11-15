Hey Pandas, What Is The Sourest Thing You Ever Tasted? (Closed)

I love sour foods but I don’t know all the other sour candies and stuff all around the world, though I would love to hear your amazing stories and comments on this post!

#1

When I was in sixth grade my friend brought an extra-extra sour candy to lunch one day which was flavored blue raspberry. She told me to try it, and it was NOT pretty for me.

#2

Meyer lemons, or toxic waste…..they’re both pretty good, but that may just be because I like sour things

#3

If i had to guess, it would be warheads. Its so sour I regret all the time.

#4

The taste of defeat!

#5

toxic waste candy. man that stuff is SHARP

#6

Mine is Lemons they are so sour :|

#7

my life. LOL just kidding. probably lemons

#8

Once I had a sour candy(I think it was called a Warhead) that was so sour that as soon as my tongue registered the taste, I spit it out.

#9

There’s these gum balls that my mom bought for us when we were little, not realizing how sour they were. The instant that thing hit my tongue, it was a no go

#10

Toxic waste in 4th grade. Tried it again recently and wasn’t as sour as I remembered but still really sour :P Also the little bottles of lemon/lime juice that my dad used to buy, I would squeeze some into my mouth and it would be super sour.

#11

I once or maybe twice… got these warhead liquid things that were the sourest things and most sugary thing ever!

#12

I once drank lemon juice my mouth feels sour thinking about it

#13

The lemon juice I drank when I was little…

…I thought it was lemonade. Silly little me.

#14

Green gooseberries (amlas) that used to grow on a tree in my backyard

#15

Warheads…

It was that sour that I threw up…

#16

For me it’s one of those lemonhead candies.

#17

i love sour stuff i have had warheads,toxic waste, lemon heads, the water lemons, warhead lolly, sour patch kids,sweet tarts, sour skittles, trollis etc..

#18

I’m pretty good when it comes to sour stuff, but I really love eating lemons. Not lemonade, or lemon candy. Lemons. With the skin, for that matter. I am strange.

#19

I love sour candy but nothing available in the local stores was sour enough for me so I made my own using unsweetened jello I think it was a raspberry flavor or something like that and lemon juice.

