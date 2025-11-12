Several Weeks Of Heavy Snowfall Turned Norway Into A Winter Wonderland And I Was Lucky To Capture It

When growing up in Central Asia, I was never a big fan of winter. I am horrible at winter sports and the feeling of a constantly running nose is not one of my favourite. But experiencing winter in Norway changed it all for me.
Who cares about cold fingers and messy hat hair if I get to photograph the landscapes like the ones below? These pictures were taken during a few-hour drive North from Oslo towards Rondane National Park.
Snow in parts of Norway has reached a depth of almost three metres, with more expected to fall
Rondane National Park is situated only 3.5h away from Oslo
The park contains ten peaks above 2,000 metres (6,560 ft)
It is a popular destination for skiing
Tree branches or reindeer antlers?
The amounts of snow seen around Norway this year rarely comes more than once every 10 years or so, according to meteorologists
In some areas, snow depths haven’t been so large since the mid-1960s
State broadcaster NRK has featured several incidents of hytte (cabin) owners arriving at their properties to find them snowed in, with a need to dig tunnels to the front doors
