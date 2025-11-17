Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Did As A Kid But Still Can’t Figure Out Why? (Closed)

by

Share your experiences!

#1

When I was like 7 I pored and i mean POURED ed nail polish all over the couch my mom asked me why and innocent old me just said “I killed the couch, Its bleeding”

#2

I used to lie a lot as a kid. Like, a lot, about anything I thought I could get away with. I don’t know why I did, it left my parents with trust issues about me and I’m still the one they blame for anything on default. I stopped lying so much around middle school

#3

I would kneel on a hardwood floor with only my knees touching the ground, and I would use my hands to spin myself. All my pants had holes on the knees

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
