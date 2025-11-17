Hey Pandas, What Was The Strangest Coincidence That Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Usually, when we think back to our childhood, we remember the the strangest coincidence that ever happened to us. Please share.
#1
It’s happened twice, now.
I wake up, and a song is in my head. Both times have been an MJ song. So I get ready for the day, put on my music, and the first song that comes on is the one in my head.
1st of all, both songs that have been in my head and have come on were RARE to find on my Pandora station. Very rare. And neither were thumbed up, until I saw it and went 😱
And Everytime, after the song, I’d get a 30 second ad. Only one. Usually it’s two 15 second ones, but no. One song, the one I wanted to hear, and then one thirty second ad.
#2
My husband and I went to the same campsite, the same year and our parents met each other and hung out together in the site bar one of the nights but he and I never spoke and don’t remember each other. 15 years later we met for seemingly the first time and married in 2019.
#3
I was thinking about this one guy who bit into a kitkat to find out there was no wafer. As I was thinking about it, I bite my kitkat.
No Wafer.
#4
Sometimes I think about one episode of The Simpsons and then a while later the episode I was thinking about is on tv. It’s like I can predict what episode will be on tv.
#5
My ex husband, unfortunately someone I do not get along with and have PTSD from, started dating then moved in with and got engaged to someone living three houses down from the person I’m now engaged to and living with. We are neighbors. It’s basically a plot for a bad sitcom.
#6
When I look at the clock late at night, it’s strangely often 1:47. Never 1:46 or 1:48 etc, always 1:47. And doesn’t matter if I have woken up or been still awake, and doesn’t depend on my circadian rhythm. This has been going on for about 20 years now, and at some point, I got annoyed and purposefully avoided checking the time at that moment (it worked, at least).
#7
I could probably participate in these at least 50 times, always with new strange coincidences, so let’s tell one. So I watch movies a little differently and pay too much attention to details. In a movie, I noticed a vinyl record from an artist that always gives me chills and the music makes me feel uncomfortable. I thought that I haven’t listened to that album in at least 15 years. The next day I had to change my schedule and my walking route. There was a record store along my new route and I saw that record in the window. When I came home in the afternoon, my husband played the album in question from the streaming service and said he had just bought a physical copy from the online store. My husband was not aware that I had seen that record twice and I did not mention the artist before he bought it. It’s not the first time music haunts me. He also said before I told him that I looked like I had seen a ghost.
#8
When I worked at a music store in California in 1994, one of the demo CDs I got to keep was the Pat Metheny/John Scofield album, I Can See Your House From Here. I pulled the back cover out of the plastic case and put my initials on it to claim it when the store was done with it. Six months later I moved to Springfield, Oregon and sold it. Six months after that, I met a fellow guitarist on a job for the parks department, and we hit it off. The first time I went to his place I was looking at his music collection, and I spotted my initials on his Metheny/Scofield CD. We’re still making music together 28 years later.
#9
A truly weird coincidence I faced for four years in school was that in every test or exam, my marks would be same as that of another girl. No we were not cheating in tests. We didn’t even sit close to each other.
Also, even if our different questions were wrong, our final marks ended up same or rarely with a bare difference of one or two marks.
It became an inside joke in school but even our teachers were convinced that it was a weird coincidence.
