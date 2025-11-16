35 Times People Said “Nope, I’m Never Coming To This House Again” When Visiting Someone

We don’t know about you Pandas, but we always worry about being good hosts. When we invite people over, we really do want them to feel like they’re at home. We tidy everything up. We get lots of snacks! And we try to focus on hearing our guests out instead of dominating the conversations ourselves.
However, not everyone has the same attitude towards cleanliness and manners as you’d expect from a host. A bit of chaos is lively and fine. A ton of chaos, dog poop everywhere, literal bed bugs, and total rudeness, however, are totally not okay. Also, did we mention the scorpions?! If your instincts tell you to ‘run!’ when you enter the door, you’d better listen to them.
We’ve collected some of the most horrifying stories about redditors visiting someone’s home to show you just how bad things can get. Suddenly, it doesn’t seem like the end of the world if your friend forgot to offer you some tea, right? Let us know what you think of these stories in the comments, Pandas. And if you’ve ever had to go through a nightmarish guest experience, tell us all about it, too, so everyone can take notes.
#1
I was the new kid in the 6th grade and quickly made friends with this one girl. I think she kind of jumped at the chance to be friends with the one person who knew literally nothing about her. She was really nice to me, but also kind of really strange… like she’d growl at people and she’d draw wolves on every single surface from the classroom to her bedroom, but nonetheless we were both in an advance art program so we saw each other more than I saw other people in my grade and I wasn’t in a position to reject friendship.
Went to her house once- never went back. When we entered the home it smelled HEAVILY of dog urine… but there wasn’t a dog. When I asked if she had a dog her response was “no, not since the accident” then there was an uncomfortable silence and she just started laughing uncontrollably. RED FLAG.
I stayed because my mother wasn’t picking me up until a bit later and I didn’t exactly know how to walk home. When my mother did come to pick me up and I was about to exit the house, the girl’s mom literally ran after me and grabbed me and brought me back upstairs. She shook my shoulders screaming I couldn’t leave right now. I started freaking out not knowing what was happening. The girl’s mom is frantically running around to all the windows and screaming at someone outside in a language I don’t understand. My mom calls the house and is also freaking out, the girls mom wouldn’t let her talk to me and she also just watched me get dragged back by this woman. So she calls the police.
It escaltes and turns into like a mini hostage kind of situation. There was a guy outside that the girl’s mom used to date and he wanted something from her and if I left he’d run into the house when the door opened, so I couldn’t leave. Cops come, the girls mom gives me a plastic shopping bag duct taped everywhere and tells me under no circumstances am I allowed to look inside of it and that I had to hand it to the man outside. I didn’t want to do that but it seems like it’s the only way I’m getting out of there. It was rounded out by the contents and I remember it bearing the weight of a bowling ball. I actually pee’d on myself I was so scared. I didn’t know what else to do so I took the bag and started to leave the house. When I made it to the exit I straight up YEETED the bag and ran to my mother. I have no clue where the guy was, I think at that point he was already apprehended by the police.
Whole time this was happening, the girl who I was there to hang out with was sitting on the table in her kitchen, eating cereal LIKE A DOG, not at all phased by the series of events happening in front her.
We had to go to the police station that night and becuase it was so late when I got home, I didn’t go to school the next day. That day I missed school, the girl told everyone I was insane, and that when we hung out I went crazy and I pee’d myself for no absolutely reason.
We don’t talk anymore.
#2
A work friend invited me over to his house to watch a hockey game so I said sure why not. I bought a 6 pick of beers and he said sweet. He just put them in his fridge. He proceeded to pour himself scotch but never asking me I wanted to have a drink. Then he pulled out some leftovers and made himself a dish and again, he never asked me if I was hungry. Then i just asked for a beer (that I had bought) and he said “i guess, but I was going to save them for another time”. I left after the game and its been really akward at work.
#3
I was a mental health case manager a few years ago so I would do home and school visits to make my client’s lives easier. I had this one client who lived in a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house with her two parents and 11 siblings, 2 cats and 3 dogs. When I walked in, I almost dry heaved due to the smell and then it just got worse from there. I stood up for our entire 1 hour session (I cut it down to 45 minutes) because there was dog poop, some roaches, probably dog pee, and some mysterious crusty white substance on the couch and the floor was awful too. There was moldy food sitting on the coffee table and rotten milk in what I’m guessing was a bowl of cereal.
I had to call CPS due to these kids’ living environment and then I insisted that I either see the child at school or the family come to the clinic. I was paranoid that I had picked up some bed bugs or lice or fleas or something and went home and stripped in the garage. I felt so bad because I know that my client had no choice but to live with her family in that house and that mom and dad had to work multiple jobs each to be able to afford just to keep a roof over their family’s head so there was no time for much else.
Fortunately, with the help of some resources through CPS, my client showed me pictures of her “new house” which was really just her old house with clean floors, new furniture, fresh food, etc.
#4
A failed scorpion farm.
Made the horrendous mistake of spending the night at my ex’s parents’ house. I woke up to the feeling of something crawling on me. I soon realized there were three somethings. I flipped on the light and discovered…scorpions. There are NO scorpions native to our area.
I freak out, swat them off and then run to the bathroom to strip and check for more and when I turn on the light, several scorpions on the wall scattered like roaches. I wake up the ex because seriously, wtf?
Apparently when he was younger he thought ant farms were boring and decided to order scorpions on the internet and make a scorpion farm instead. The survivors of his arachnid Mad Max setup escaped into the house where a few turned into an insane amount. The very wealthy parents chose to live with the scorpions rather than call an exterminator.
Never went back.
#5
Growing up I was good friends with a girl whose brother had passed away in his teens unexpectedly. They were a really nice family and I truly really enjoyed spending time with her. About 3 years after her brother passed away we were at her house playing and we smelled this horrible smell that was coming from his old room. She was so embarrassed and just said “It happens sometimes I tell my mom but she doesn’t care.” so we decided to investigate because at 12 years old that’s totally normal. well, her brother had about 4 ferrets, and they had reproduced at some point… There were about 10 dead ferrets, a dead turtle in a tank, surrounded in feces and mess, moldy/petrified food and all of his dirty laundry. Turns out his mom was so sad from him passing she just literally left his room the way it was, animals and all. I told my mom what happened and her suggestion was to always have her over at our house from now on. Which was for the best.
#6
When I was in elementary school I had one friend who I really liked but something always seemed off about her. She was really sweet and goofy but sometimes she just seemed hurt in a way that as a kid I couldn’t understand. One time she invited me over for a sleepover. We spent the day doing normal kid stuff, but we were outside the entire day. When evening came we went into my friends room to play. Every time we went into her room she would lock the door behind her and turn her radio on. After we ate dinner with her family, her dad started wrestling with us. He put her older sister in some hold that I thought were weird, but he was in the military at the time and I just didn’t think about it any more. He did the same to me. Her dad was wrestling goofily with us but then we would always end up with him on top of us for just a minute too long. It was the first time I was there and he gave me a long hug afterward and told me he loved me. After that my friend pulled me away and we locked ourselves in her room with the radio on again.
It turns out that my friend’s dad had been molesting my friend’s older sister for years. Every single night for years. My friend had the bedroom across the hall from her sister and locked her door and turned on the radio at night so her dad wouldn’t come in and hurt her, and so she couldn’t hear what her dad was doing to her sister.
After that one sleepover I never went back. I just felt gross the next day but as a kid I couldn’t figure out what made me felt that way. I found out years later what was going on. I eventually grew apart from this friend but I still think of her often, and it seems like on social media she’s built a life for herself as an adult that she’s really happy with.
#7
A neglective dog covered in ticks and fleas. Malnourished. Looked at me with the most pitiful plea for help.
Left and reported them to the RSPCA. The dog died the next day before they had a chance to attend.
F**k that guy.
#8
“Oh yeah, did we mention we’ve got bedbugs? You should be OK, though.”
Might want to give someone a heads-up about that in advance. You know, so they can *not come.*
#9
Finally went to a girls house that I had been talking to for a little while. We were messing around on the couch, things were advancing, and she asked to move to the bed. We get in the room and I noticed a foul smell. I started looking around and saw a pile of dog s**t on the floor, nbd, we had been out for a few hours and accidents happen. I told her about it and she said “oh no!” Like she was surprised and went to the bathroom to get things to clean it up. While she was in the bathroom I spotted 3 seperate piles of s**t and one of them almost petrified and had to have been there for a few days. I told her I didnt feel well and was going to go home. I never saw her again lol
#10
Dark, dingy, felt like a drug front and he served me a drink in a dirty used McDonalds cup with a chewed up straw.
#11
In 7th grade I stayed overnight at a new friend’s house. She thought it would be hilarious to point her Dad’s shotgun at me. I never went back.
#12
walked in my friends living room and it is wall to ceiling nazi memorabilia, i’m talking flags, giant metal swastikas, uniforms, the whole lot. I just backed out. Later learned his dad is a antique dealer and they were all being sold to some sort of institute, still scared me sh**less i thought i wondered into a trap
#13
Scissors stuck in the ceiling. Like the whole living room/ kitchen area ceiling was covered with scissors.
So there was like 30 pairs. At least. And this was in a trailer house so all I could think about was how horrifying it would be to be in this death trap in a bad storm or tornado.
When I was introduced to the owner of the now dubbed “scissor house” all my questions were answered and the answer is meth. I didn’t ask about the scissors I made my friend take me home. I stayed maybe 10 minutes total, being in a scissor house with a bunch of crackheads is not how I like to spend my Friday nights.
#14
So many cats! Cats were locked inside all day and they never cleaned up after them. Every surface in the house had cat food and/or cat s**t on it. Kitchen..stove had cat s**t on it, take a seat on the couch..but mind the cat s**t. No idea what the floor was made of, because it was covered in newspaper, fur, food and you guessed it, cat s**t. No idea how the smell hadnt killed them
#15
Met my biological father and half siblings when I was 12. Spent a night at his house to “get to know my family”.
Proceeded the spend that entire night feeling disgusting, watching roaches crawl across the TV, trailing from the ceiling down the wall into the trash can. Crawling all over the piles of actual garbage laying on the bedroom floors.
I did not use the bathroom that night. It was a very long night.
#16
I went to a buddy from schools house for a sleepover, it was a Saturday night, and the one stipulation was, that I had to go with them to church in the morning. I was raised Christian (I’ve strayed from the flock in my adult years) so I didn’t think much of it.
We got there, and people were getting “healed” by the minister (pastor? wizard man?)
Like getting touched on the forehead, then convulsing into better forms of themselves.
I felt so scared, everyone was yelling and dancing, I was sitting there quietly for what seemed an eternity.
They dropped me off at home, and I never went over for another sleepover.
#17
I slept over at a friend’s house and not only was her house dark and smelled weird but her dad immediately gave me weird vibes. I kind of let it go because maybe I just wasn’t used to her house smell, and maybe the dad was just kind of intense, idk. I brush it off. A lot of small things happen that are strange to me, like not feeding us the entire day, insisting we slept top and tail or sending us to bed super early. I just brushed it all off. Wake up early the next morning and the dad is just standing there watching the two of us sleep. He sees me awake and doesn’t even say anything or acknowledge his weird behaviour. That was the moment I was like “ohhhh, ya i’m never coming here again.”
#18
The pile of dishes in the sink with spiderwebs on it. Upon being asked what the deal was, she told me that a couple of years ago, her mom decided she wasn’t doing the dishes anymore, they got divorced and the rest of the family swapped to paper plates. No one will do them out of spite so they’ve been there for more than 2-3 years by the time I saw it. It’s been 5 years since and I doubt they’ve been touched.
#19
I had an almost rich friend. Almost meaning that his parents were well to do (they just up and gave him a house) and his grandma was in the oil business (would leave 6 figure dividend checks uncashed on her tables because who cares?).
So he moves into his detached garage, halfway turns it into an apartment, and rents out the house to another friend. I didn’t go over there often, but I knew that he hadn’t sprung for improvements to the apartment like a toilet or running water. Understandable. I guessed he would just go in the house to use the bathroom.
I visited one day. His ‘apartment’ was trashed. Used pizza boxes were everywhere, dirty dishes, dirty clothes… etc. All of that I could understand; this was his house, his living space. Who was I to judge?
Then I noticed two things: a definite dog s**t smell and his penchant for Gatorade. The dog s**t was obviously from the other friend’s dog, except that it’d tracked it into the apartment and my friend had tracked it all around, mooshing it into the sh**ty carpet. I was about to comment on him storing Gatorade all along the shelf near his computer and how keeping it cold would be better… until I realized that these were already used. The bottles were full of what I was sure wasn’t Gatorade.
But he was almost rich, so he was better than me, according to him.
#20
Their hermit crabs lived in the couch for whatever reason. Yeah, in the couch. Guess their glass cage thing broke on it and she figured it was easier to let them live there. She poured sand under the cushions. It was f**king weird
#21
I had a buddy I visited who played cat turd golf in his house because there were cat turds caked onto the carpeting everywhere. I believe an 8-iron was the club of choice.
#22
A friend from school mother thought I was extremely rude because I stuttered in front of her. Then because of the stuttered and the embarrassment I felt I decided to pick my words carefully.
She said directly to me, a 12 year old that I was extremely rude.
Now aged 20, I still have a massive fear of meeting anyone’s parents.
#23
I spent the night in the guest bedroom, and the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes the next morning was a pile of rat droppings on the pillow next to me.
#24
Their dog pissing on my shoe because I was in her ‘peeing zone’, which happened to be right in the doorway to their kitchen. She just let the dog pee there instead of bothering teaching her to go outside.
Sadly my interactions with this woman weren’t up to me, but I think that was the last time I went to that house in particular.
She also let her cat s**t between the wall and dishwasher in her next house for about 2 years straight and didn’t even notice until she moved out. She’s also a hoarder and her place is always crammed to the brim with furniture.
This person no longer has animals, thankfully. The dog went to another owner, I hope they treated her better.
#25
I had this thought after visiting the house my friend shared with her (now ex) boyfriend. It was his house, but it was so messy you could barely squeeze in the front door. There were boxes and just *stuff* everywhere. I had to step over boxes just to get to the couch, and at that point I was mildly amused because I’d never really seen a mess like that before. But the true horror struck when it came time to use the only bathroom in the house…
It was a small bathroom, typical of a house built in the 30’s, and the toilet was against the wall that was opposite the door. This is only noteworthy because there were months (maybe years) old urine caked across the floor, the wall, every part of the toilet expect for the seat… presumably because my friend kept that clean so she could use it. The smell was utterly horrid.
Apparently, her boyfriend liked to stand at the doorway and launch his p**s to the toilet. He had poor aim.
I left early because I really had to pee and I would p**s in the yard before I dared to use that bathroom. When I finally got home and pulled off my pants I found 2 ticks on my legs… I assume I picked those up in that mess of a house.
I never went back.
#26
Dirty bongs and moldy dishes all over the place. Then her kid sister came down with a rat and said “This is my new rat, i killed the other 1” ( She stabbed it in the eyes)
#27
Had the sexy time with a girl at her place. Was under the impression that her kids weren’t home. We both fell asleep in the buff.
Little bit later I hear this little kid voice asking if he can crawl up in bed. His mom is like sure honey and scoots over so he can lay between us.
Noped right the f**k out of there.
#28
One of my friends brothers married this girl who’s parents passed away suddenly after their wedding leaving her a business and about 3 million dollars. So the two of them bought this enormous house on a 50 acre plot of land. I went to go see the house one time after they had been living in it for about 6 months. Now from the outside seemingly nice property big front lawn and all that. There was literally no furniture inside aside from one couch and a few folding chairs. We toured around the endless number of rooms and there were used paper towels, plates, bags of trash, half empty Pepsi bottles (some filled with p**s), and the bedroom consisted of a mattress and a piles of unfolded clothes. It was one of the most bizarre sights I’ve ever witnessed. I forgot to mention the overflowing cat box. This skeeved me the f**k out so much so that my friend was upset at my reaction.
#29
I ended up being left alone with friends mom. The women spent 30 minutes telling me every outlandish conspiracy theory in the book. Asked for my help with her facebook account because she was positive the government was tracking her with it because she knew that the end of times was coming and who god was going to punish.
She said a lot and I don’t remember half of it because my brain couldn’t process the fact someone thought and believed all this.
Love the rest of the family though.
#30
Urine cups (plural) on open display until the host poured them out in the sink.
#31
Their bathroom floor was carpet and it was always wet. It went through my shoes and got my socks wet. First time, maybe someone just showered. Second time, nope I can’t live like this.
#32
They had accumulated so many dirty dishes, they just put them into the bath tub.
#33
Was supposed to be staying over and I was attacked by fleas, noped right out of there right then after dowsing my legs in raid flea killer that they had sitting around
#34
I turned on a light in the bathroom and I saw at least 30 roaches scatter
#35
Their house smelled so strongly of dog that I might as well have tied their dog to my face. They only had one medium-sized dog that spent most of its time in the back yard.
