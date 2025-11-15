Hey Pandas, What Is Some Good News You Have Heard Recently? (Closed)

by

I just found out that some college students developed something that kills brain cancer cells :)

#1

My state is finally getting the vaccine around, even to the homeless :)

#2

I recently found out that one of my good friends quit vaping and nicotine!

#3

I go to a catholic school,and i just got confirmation that they totally accept the lgbtq+ community!im bi and so are most of my friends so all of us are happy!

#4

Endangered Condors to Return to Northern California Skies After Nearly a Century

#5

hmmmm…I’m not sure if this is true or not, but my uncles girlfriend is probbely having another baby. I think….

#6

1: Sister0in-law is pregnant its due in sept.
2: My other brother is getting married in May

#7

My grandpa had 500+ tumors before chemotherapy.

Now he only has around 150 tumors after some chemo sessions!!

