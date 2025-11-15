Hey Pandas, What Is Some Good News You Have Heard Recently? (Closed)

I just found out that some college students developed something that kills brain cancer cells :)
My state is finally getting the vaccine around, even to the homeless :)
I recently found out that one of my good friends quit vaping and nicotine!
I go to a catholic school,and i just got confirmation that they totally accept the lgbtq+ community!im bi and so are most of my friends so all of us are happy!
Endangered Condors to Return to Northern California Skies After Nearly a Century
hmmmm…I’m not sure if this is true or not, but my uncles girlfriend is probbely having another baby. I think….
1: Sister0in-law is pregnant its due in sept.
2: My other brother is getting married in May
My grandpa had 500+ tumors before chemotherapy.
Now he only has around 150 tumors after some chemo sessions!!
