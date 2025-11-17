Hey Pandas, What Is The Personality Trait You Hate The Most?

Everyone has one!
#1
Wilful ignorance.
#2
#3
When someone tells you they are an alpha male.
As an alpha male myself, I have to say this is cringe, no real alpha male would say this, if you need to say you are an alpha male, then let me, an alpha male, tell you, you are not an alpha male.
#4
Negativity
#5
Always having to make it about them
#6
Self loathing. Just stop. On one is perfect. Be kind to yourself.
#7
Making one particular trait your entire personality. I know that some aspects of a person do shine more than others but they have multiple other traits/interests which can also be seen by others. I don’t like it when someone just takes one aspect out of others and only makes conversations revolve around that trait and there’s no variety in their topics of conversation
#8
People who are condescending.
#9
When people think being gay is a personality trait. No one goes around thinking being straight is one.
#10
People who are always too competitive.
A little competitive spirit is good but not always
#11
Passive-aggressiveness. It’s impossible to deal with people who don’t say you what they really think. Also, passive-aggressive people tend to assume what you think instead of just listening to what you say.
#12
Arrogance.
It drives me crazy. Especially if you pair it with ignorance.
#13
People who give up without trying.
#14
Obstinate arrogance. I hate it when someone insists on interrupting a conversation in order to obtain information which is none of their business, as well as give unsolicited (and often, wrong) advice. I have no qualms with telling them to go and be fruitful unto themselves–but not in those words.
#15
Braggers
