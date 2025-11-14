Parents Are Loving This Mom’s Concept On Punishing Her Daughter For Putting A Hole In The Wall

Parenting requires a lot of flexibility. It’s a never-ending process of balancing unexpected and difficult situations to allow the child to learn from them as much as possible. And Rosie Lamphere from Raleigh, NC, just posted an excellent example of that.
When her 9-year-old daughter came down the stairs to confess to her that she put a hole in the wall, the little girl was devastated. She knew she did wrong, and was already feeling guilt in all of its heavy weight. Keeping her cool, Rosie took a pause and thought about how to react. Continue scrolling to learn about the brilliant course of action she came up with.
Rosie shared the story on her parenting blog Play at Home Mom, and the post instantly went viral. So far, it has received a whopping 218K reactions and 249K shares. What’s also really cool about it, the text got parents exchanging ideas on discipline. “My daughter took 10 minutes to live up the courage to tell her dad about it,” Rosie told Bored Panda. “She wanted to write him a note. We all had a good laugh.”
“We would love to have people join us in our book club,” the mom added. “We are reading The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired by Dan Siegel and Tina Bryson.”
“A quote from the book that actually ties in very nicely to our original post: ‘Kids should know, at their core, that when they are hurting, and even when they’re at their worst, we will be there. We have to let them learn that with life comes pain, but that lesson should be accompanied by the deep awareness that they’ll never have to suffer alone.'”
Here’s what people had to say about the situation
