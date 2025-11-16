Hey Pandas, What Is The One Thing That Makes A Person Instantly Unattractive?

You know… you see someone and you like them… but suddenly they do something and you’re like ..oh… never mind?
#1
Treating women, people of other races and special needs individuals like they are sub-human. Anyone who acts like that is a Neanderthal.
#2
Rudeness. Pure and simple.
#3
Treating restaurant staff like they aren’t human. Simple as that
#4
Racism and bigotry, whether overt or implied.
#5
When everything in the interaction becomes a competition where they have to make sure you know that they are better than you, i.e. smarter, wealthier, good looking, better spouse, better job, better car…
#6
Liars!
#7
People who are rude and condescending
#8
When they make racist or sexist jokes. Like, it’s not really all that funny and super annoying.
#9
Okay so this is hard to explain, but the guys that say they are anti-simps, and feel like they are special because of it. Like I keep seeing posts and reels where let’s say, a guy ignores a girl who was trying to give him her number, and acts like it’s “king behaviour” or some s**t. Even the comment section is full of “You dropped your crown, King” or some variation (I mean I’ve ignored men’s advances several times when I wasn’t interested, where is my crown? : P)
I cannot express how repulsive I find it. Don’t like chasing after girls and being a “simp”? That’s a personal preference and totally valid, but why would you think you’re special because of that?
#10
Grown up guys acting like teenagers. I liked this one guy (he was 24), but he acted stupid and misogynistic around his friends, like he wanted to show off or idk… Oh and also…. he non-ironically quoted lines from Kevin and Perry Go Large … like…all the time. I never got out of a crush that quickly. Huge yikes.
#11
If they act like they’re better than others simply because of the gender they were born with. Another unattractive quality is when they act really childish, or stupid in purpose.
#12
People who snap their fingers at restaurant staff. I just… don’t like it.
#13
Smoking!
#14
Prejudice. Of any kind.
#15
Not treating people with kindness and respect.
#16
Because I’m that annoying person: clashing political views. It’s not a “matter of opinion” anymore if you think entire minority groups don’t deserve rights. If you thing I don’t.
#17
when they insult you in front of their friends just to save face. ugh.
#18
if you are rude or mean or disrespect anyone ,I will immediately find you unattractive
#19
No sense of humor..
#20
Sending mixed signals or not telling you what they want. “Giving hints” is just frustrating and gets you nowhere.
#21
Judging people by their appearance. Weight/clothing/skin color etc.
#22
Mansplainers…no thanks.
#23
An unwillingness to learn.
#24
If they have a shitty personality. Or if they just act like they are above everyone in general
#25
Bad table manners.
#26
If they’re rude and if they say unnecessary mean stuff about others, or if they swear too much
#27
I can name a few
– Homophobia
– Racist
– Ableist
– Undermines my emotions, my parents already yell at me for crying and anger the last thing I need is a partner doing that too
– This might seem kinda controversial, but someone who freaks out if they hear dark humour
– Being stupid, like as in anti-masking, disorder faking tiktoker stupid
#28
Anyone who acts and behaves as self important.
#29
Gaslighting. If you act like an *ss and try to pretend it didn’t happen, then tell me that my emotions are unfounded and ‘I’m being ridiculous,’ there’s the door.
#30
Willful ignorance and cruelty towards people or animals
#31
Anything that shows a sign of homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, racism, really just anything that doesn’t support equal rights for all.
#32
Arrogance.
#33
I have a few I can thing of right now.
1. You dont like animals.
2. Your homophobic/transphobic.
3. your a rude jerk for absolutly no reason.
#34
Pouting when they don’t get their way. It’s not cute. It’s childish.
#35
I mean, if a person is showing off in front of me I feel like hitting them. And ofc if anyone treats someone around them like an accessory they are (insert negative words here).
#36
If they treat their siblings like garbage then what is stopping them from treating you like garbage in the future. Or any family member.
#37
When their unable to say thank you or sorry
other :
– smoking
– entitlement
– racism
– alcoholics
– when they always know it better
– unkindness
–
#38
Adding one more, and treating/talking about someone like they aren’t human, or don’t have feelings. There’s no need to go somewhere and treat the staff as if they are just robot workers that ONLY do their job. There’s no need to get mad at celebrities for doing something that just… makes them human.
#39
Smoking cigarettes
#40
The fact that im aroace :)
#41
Stupidity.
I don’t care how hot a person is.
If you aren’t smart, we cant mesh.
Maybe that is a bad attitude to have but, thats my honest answer.
#42
people who are to big for their boots
#43
A mullet and not being a feminist
#44
Treating anyone with contempt.
My CEO treats our housekeeping staff with kindness and respect.
No one is better than anyone.
#45
Not letting someone be weird or goofy or “ham it up” without being made to feel like a child that’s had too much sugar.
I finally found someone that will “yes, and…” my random theatrics, and been with them for 4 wonderfully liberating years.
#46
Transphobia, homophobia, racism, sexism, this is kind of with the whole transphobia thing but being super straight, yeah I could go on but in short hating something people can’t control or for their appearance like being fat phobiac is just a big no
#47
Being an a*****e, all about yourself,
#48
Being generally combative. Everything you say becomes an argument over who is right.
Everything needs to be dissected into the tiniest technicality at all times.
It’s exhausting.
I enjoy a healthy debate, but there’s a time and place for everything.
Fine, you win, the sky is technically not blue. Whatever, it makes no difference to me as we’re sitting at a traffic light on our way to the grocery store.
#49
All of the above so far for sure, but the one for me is BAD HYGIENE- especially oral, yuke yuke, nope , no thank you
#50
Bad hygiene.
#51
Low IQ
#52
Vain and self absorbed
If they talk about themselves…
Also if they do a blink thing…
#53
Talking without wanting a conversation;
Poor personal hygiene or too much perfume/aftershave
Any bigotry/racism
Lack of empathy for others
Not liking animals, especially cats and dogs;
Oh dear, I’d better stop there, it makes me feel like a grump:)
#54
Ewwww personal habits out in public – nose picking, playing with genitals, farting, eating with mouth open, talking with food in their mouth, not wearing deodorant……..all equally repulsive…….
#55
If they smell. Deodorant is not expensive.
#56
1. being sexist. that’s a huge no
2. racism
3. rudeness
4.they think they are number one
5. disrepectful of genders
those are the big fat no-no’s that I avoid, and hopefully, you do too
#57
Being A Trump Supporter!!!!!
#58
Bragging
#59
Attitude. It’s one thing to be proud of what you’ve accomplished and another entirely to be so full of yourself there’s no room for anyone else.
#60
Judging the hobbies or interests of others. Hey, you do you and what you like, girl/guy/whoever you are. Don’t appeal to the masses just to fit in.
#61
Smoking
#62
Always apologizing.
#63
Eating with their mouth open. It’s so obnoxious and swine like. It both makes me sick and infuriated to the point that I actually want to physically punch them and tell them to shut their mouth and not eat like a goddam cow.
Follow Us