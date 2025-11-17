Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Scary Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Tell us about the scaryest moment of your life.
#1
I was 8 y.o. when I survived an explosion in my parents’ apartment.
One night, some gas accumulation in the kitchen triggered an explosion which was so powerful, that it tore down an entire wall. Less than an hour before, I had come to the kitchen to drink some water. Then I went back to sleep and closed the door to my room (which had a common wall with the kitchen).
Next thing I remember, I woke up in the morning in a devastated house. There were dust and pieces of concrete everywhere. Some of them had fallen inches close to my pillow (=to my head). I didn’t wake up or hear anything (cannot explain why). I couldn’t understand what had happened and why, and my parents were too busy to even talk to me.
Physically, I was unharmed, but the shock was huge. Once the damaged apartment was repaired, my brain decided to completely forget about the incident for the next 30 years. I remembered it recently during a therapy session.
#2
When I was about 12 I was walking home from school and I noticed this dude following me I pushed it off for a while but noticed he was getting closer so I picked up the pace. I was still about 20 minutes from my house even if I ran. He came up behind me grabbed me by the neck and pushed me into a car or a van i don’t remember. I honestly don’t remember what happened after that but I have a feeling I don’t want to remember
#3
woke up with positional vertigo and was disabled for about two years.
#4
Last week. I was driving down a road with 40 mph speed limit actually going about it. A very large RV pulled out of a loves parking lot onto the road right in front of me. I slammed on my breaks and honked and it has been snowing (northern NM) and all that snow on the top covered the windshield as I stopped (inertia baby) and I didn’t know if I would stop in time and thought I might die for a split second. My only thought was I’m glad I left the dogs behind.
I’m fine and breaks worked :) yay
#5
I was home alone and heard a noise. I lived near downtown and it was a sketch area. I grabbed a knife and walked around the house silently. No one was there but it scared the c**p out of me.
#6
an operation on my placenta while awake to save my unborn twins’ lives. Scarier for my SO tbh.
#7
i got caught in a riptide when i was on a cruise. the whole time i wasn’t even worried about dying, i just hoped we wouldt miss our boat
#8
Once I was sitting on a bench near a forest at night and I saw a figure that looked exactly like my coworker. The street lights weren’t in the best condition and whenever they flickered, the figure/my coworker would move 10 steps closer. The following day, we shared it with everyone else at work.
#9
Very inconsequential compared to the others on here, but probably when u was in the ER after tearing open my artery and damaging my tendon/nerve in my wrist. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I have almost normal range of motion now and probably permanent nerve damage, and some scars that imo aren’t horrible but whenever I show people they freak out. In retrospect, I was going to be fine the entire time, but thirteen year old me just majorly overreacted.
#10
I was at home, and i have an alarm system that is set up every night so of anyone opens any doors or windows (leading inside/outside) it will go off. Well, one night around 10:00-11:00 at night, it went off randomly and i was TERRIFIED because i am insanely parinoid about someone breaking into the house and trying to kill me. So i grabbed my pocket knife (which was fairly new) and laid in bed ready to get up and stab someone and start RUNNING looking back it was probably just a glitch and it eventually turned off
Another one is that, when i was three or four maybe, my mom didn’t stop at a stop sign at night and accidentally flipped over a jeep that was in front of us, wrecking our car in the process. It’s fine because, thankfully, nobody was injured and i met a firefighter who (at least he said so) was named spoon!
#11
I broke my skull falling out of a tree one time. And one time I was gardening during the summer and I hit a snake with a rake, and two more snakes just kinda crawled out of nowhere and stared at me.
#12
Got lost from a group for four hours when I was 11 this was in a dense forest.
Split my bone in my arm at 8, was at hospital for 8 hours.
Recently was dreaming at about 540 and heard intense screaming. I woke up at 543. Still swear I heard it for a few seconds but I thought ‘f**k it I don’t wanna know’. Turns out my mom woke up at the same time but she doesn’t know why.
Taking care of rabbits few years ago when me and my friend heard a scream from outside the garage. Completely unexplained, but we heard a chainsaw a few minutes later. There was no other noise and it was 10pm
#13
A malevolent presence attacked me in the middle of the night, holding my wrists we while I struggled to fight. Absolutely terrifying. Only when I called on Christ did it leave.
