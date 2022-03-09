Meet The Cast Of “DMZ”

DMZ is an upcoming dystopian miniseries set to premiere on HBO Max. The show depicts a future, fictional Second American Civil War featuring a demilitarized Manhattan Island. DMZ is based on the comic book series of the same name created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. The show will be produced by Ava DuVernay and Robert Patino. Patino explains what the show is all about, according to Deadline. “It’s a story about a fractured people that are coming together. We have a civil war between the Free states of America and the United States of America. It takes place eights years into that DMZ where the rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time and that can change from block to block.” Here are the performers set to appear in the upcoming miniseries DMZ.
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson stars in DMZ, playing the role of Alma Ortega, a New York City medic in search of her son in a dystopian Manhattan island in a future Civil War. While most people know Rosario Dawson for her roles in Josie and the Pussycats, Men in Black II, and Rent, for which she won a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress, she is no stranger to action-packed and heavy-themed shows as well. She’s appeared in Unforgettable, The Captive, and Hotel Noir. Alongside working on DMZ, Dawson is currently filming Haunted Mansion, a family horror movie starring her together with Tiffany Hadish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito. The Guardian‘s summary of her career perfectly describes Rosario Dawson’s ability to take on pretty much just about any other kind of role: “Dawson’s career has taken her through gritty dramas (He Got Game), broad teen comedies (Josie and the Pussycats), musicals (Rent), very broad adult comedies (Clerks II) and children’s films (Zookeeper). It includes the comic book fantasy, Sin City – a project that reflects her lifelong love of comics. (In 2006, she co-created her own comic series, Occult Crimes Taskforce.)”
Benjamin Bratt
Benjamin Bratt plays Parco Delgado in the upcoming series DMZ. Based on what can be gleaned from the trailer, Bratt appears to be playing the show’s main antagonist, although nothing can be confirmed until the series officially drops. Most people know Bratt as his recurring character in Modern Family, playing Javier Delgado, Gloria‘s estranged husband and Manny’s absentee father. Bratt previously starred in the hit TV show E-Ring. He also played roles in Homicide: Life On The Street, Law & Order, and Nasty Boys. On the big screen, he’s most prominently known for his characters in Miss Congeniality and Special Correspondents. He also lent his voice to animated projects like Cloudy With A Chance of Meatball and Coco. In an interview he did with Traveling Boy, he explained how he came to be an actor: “I just remember the first time I got on stage. At my dad’s encouragement, I auditioned for a high school production and got cast as the devil in “The Devil and Daniel Webster.” I have to confess that the moment I stepped on stage, I felt a surge of energy and creativity and an electricity that I never felt before – not from sports, not from academics, not from anything else, and thought I should check this out. Incidentally, I don’t know if there’s a connection, but my grandfather, George Bratt, was in the “Grand Street Follies” which opened on Broadway in 1924. He also worked with James Cagney. So, it was part of the family lore that acting is in our blood, but no one really bought that. (Laughter)”
Freddy Miyares
Freddy Miyares is set to play the role of Skel in DMZ. He is most especially known for his role in When They See Us, The L Word, The Code, and Elementary. In a post on Instagram, Miyares shared his excitement over the upcoming miniseries, writing: “This series holds a special place in my heart. When we began shooting in February of 2020, we knew this series was timely but we could never have imagined how much more relevant it would become once the pandemic took hold of the world. At its core, DMZ is a story of family, love, hope, and perseverance; all things I’m sure we’ve become well acquainted with these past few years. To my DMZ family, I love y’all! I can’t wait to share the love we put into this with the rest of the world.”
Hoon Lee
Hoon Lee has also been announced to play a yet-to-be-named character in DMZ. A Harvard graduate, Lee started working in Broadway in 2001, appearing in the stage production of Urinetown. He also played a role in Sex and the City and made appearances in Law & Order, Fringe, Royal Pains, White Collar, and NCIS: New Orleans.
Jordan Preston Carter
Jordan Preston Carter is also playing a character in DMZ. The child actor has appeared in Shaft, DMZ, and Powers.
Venus Ariel
Venus Ariel will be playing an as-of-yet unnamed role in DMZ. According to her IMDb, she is “American actress who was introduced to the big screen with the performance in the 2016 film “Exposed”
Jade Wu
The veteran Asian-American actress Jade Wu will also be joining the cast of DMZ. The actress has been a staple of television, appearing in projects like HomicideI Life on the Street, One Life to Live, The Motel, The Blacklist, and many others. She’s also had a prominent stage career, playing characters in Primary English Class and Trojan Woman. Wu is also an academic, having give lectures at Bard College and Fashion Institue of Technology.
Rey Gallegos
Born in Mexico, Rey Gallegos is also a part of the DMZ cast. He’s appeared in Logan, Dog Eat Dog, American Sniper, Hansel & Gretel, Rambo, Spider-Man 3, American Wedding, Bad Boys II, Malibu’s Most Wanted, and Monkey Trouble, his first film appearance.
Agam Darshi
Agam Darshi, who hails from the UK, joins the cast of DMZ. She’s worked in Donkeyhead, The Flash, Funny Boy and many others.
Other cast members
Other cast members set to appear in DMZ include Juani Feliz, Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, and Henry G. Sanders.