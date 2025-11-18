Here Are The Best 29 Pics Of 2024, As Shared By Dog Photography Awards

We’re about to serve you one of our all-time favorite pieces of content. No, this time we’re not talking about cats, but we hope even feline lovers will be delighted by the winner’s announcement of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards®.
This annual contest showcases the best dog photographs from around the world. As stated on the organizers’ website: “Our mission is to celebrate the artistry of top dog photographers, uncover emerging talents, and showcase the extraordinary diversity and charm of dogs.”
Without further ado, scroll down to discover the stunning images from the finalists in five categories: Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs & People, and Documentary.
More info: dogphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 1st Place, Dogs & People: The Princess & The Pea By Jane Thomson
I wanted to bring children’s fairy tale stories to life with my studio portraiture for the BC Children’s Hospital Pet Therapy program calendar for 2025. Celebrating the strength of these incredibly brave young hospital patients, shown alongside some of the beautiful dogs enrolled in the pet therapy program was the most enriching project I have ever worked on.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#2 Honorable Mention, Dogs & People: Dálmata Al Desnudo By Valeria Barbara Barriera Cassina
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#3 3rd Place, Studio: I See You By Regine Jensen
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#4 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Dark Roots By Fleur Scholte
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#5 3rd Place, Portrait: Hot Off The Press By Sophia Hutchinson
This photo was taken in Leadenhall Market, a historic London landmark dating back to the 14th century, where it once thrived as a center for trading meat, poultry, and game. The wirehaired Vizsla, known for its role as a hunting dog, finds its place amid the market’s warm glow and rain-soaked cobblestones – reflecting the heritage of the breed and the market’s rich past.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#6 2nd Place, Studio: Mila By Donna Victor
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#7 Honorable Mention, Action: Shark Mode Activated By Anne-Laurie Leger
Bulle, the sweetest Bouvier des Flandres, going into Shark Mode for her frisbee.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#8 1st Place, Portrait: Ready For Take Off! By Rhea Nellen
Every muscle in white shepherd ‘Kooki’ is ready! Any second now he’s going to jump.
At first, we let Kooki just stand in front of the museum but he wanted to play. So his dog mum threw his frisbee into the air and I managed to capture this pose.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#9 3rd Place, Dogs & People: Silent Connection By Moa Naslund
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#10 1st Place, Documentary: Greenlandic Flat Tire By John Fabiano
This photo was taken while traveling through a blizzard from Siorapaluk, the northernmost indigenous village in the world, to Qaanaaq, Greenland. We did not have a GPS, cell service, or the ability to communicate more than a few words in English. Our protection if we were to run into a polar bear was a rifle from 1940 and the fight within our 13 Greenlandic Huskies. We had to stop so my guide, Ilannguaq, could untangle the sled ropes. The dogs watched on and patiently waited until they could get back to doing their favorite thing in the world – running.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#11 2nd Place, Dogs & People: Growing Older Together Day By Day, My Dog Is My Reason To Stay By Ida Levin
This is Rune, 90 years old, and his dog Hajen. Rune is a man with heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to his long work at a concrete factory, and his only happiness in life is his dog Hajen. If he loses Hajen he will probably die in some few days, since he will lose all meaning in life and give everything up. Their bond is so strong, and they really love each other.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#12 Honorable Mention, Portrait: At World’s End By Anne-Laurie Leger
The most insane sunrise I got to see in my life. The colors were out of this world and the water was so perfectly still
!
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#13 3rd Place, Action: Floating By Anne-Laurie Leger
Maze was trotting and I was lucky enough to have the perfect timing for this shot. She’s just floating and her paws touching make it exquisite.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#14 2nd Place, Portrait: Hunted Architecture By Lea Styger
Lucerne hound Zora sneaked through the Maurerhalle in Basel as if she were hunting, typical of her breed.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#15 1st Place, Action: Moving In Time By Regine Jensen
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#16 2nd Place, Documentary: Safe By An Di Prima
This is Santos, a podenco rescued by Hope For Podencos. I visited them in Albacete, Spain, as part of my book project on Podencos,
Podencos are a horribly abused hunting dog breed in Spain. Every year, after the hunting season ends, thousands get dumped, and a few lucky ones are saved by rescue organisations such as Hope For Podencos. With my photography, I try to help as much as I can: Together, we are stronger!
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#17 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Kind Of Mordor By Denisa Zbrankova Albaniova
This mysterious portrait was created in basalt rocks in a place reminiscent of the world of Lord of the Rings and dark Mordor. This white Swiss Shepherd symbolizes white spirit, white wizard, protector and never-dying hope.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#18 Honorable Mention, Dogs & People: My Peace By Andrea Djivanova
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#19 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Breath Of The North By Denisa Zbrankova Albaniova
One moment when we were hiking on the top of the mountains during the freezing winter. When I saw these trees wrapped in a blanket of ice, I knew that I have to make this photo.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#20 Honorable Mention, Documentary: Dark Past By Sara Monsalve Molina
The consequences of hunting and the use of dogs as tools. They suffer fear, trauma, insecurity, mistreatment by a part of the Spanish population. This must change, they are loving, pure and adorable beings. They deserve to live a happy life without suffering.
Photograph taken in a shelter for rescued animals.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#21 2nd Place, Action: Burst Of Energy By Anastasia Vetkovskaya
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#22 Honorable Mention, Documentary: Camp Life By Kristin Nordli
Labrador retriever Mila at Hardangervidda in Norway.
Autumn camp with almost clear sky.
Got the chance to borrow a M50 camera from Canon a few years ago.
One of my favourite pictures of Mila. Enjoying the outdoors.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#23 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Dark Mirror By Julia Schuchert
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#24 Honorable Mention, Dogs & People: Bonded In The Forest Light By Daniela Schmid
An awe-inspiring morning in the forest unfolds as the walk begins in thick fog, slowly lifting as the day progresses. The unforgettable moment when the first rays of sunlight pierce through the trees and mist, creating a magical interplay of light and shadow. Experiencing this serene and joyful moment with a beloved dog makes it truly unique and unforgettable.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#25 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Sacred Light By Fleur Scholte
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#26 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Hostile By Anne-Laurie Leger
Standing alone in the frozen wilderness, courage finds its strength in solitude.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#27 Honorable Mention, Portrait: Sweeping Down The Plain By Alisha Anderson
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#28 1st Place, Studio: Metamorfosis Canina By Valeria Barbara Barriera Cassina
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
#29 Honorable Mention, Dogs & People: “Say Hi” To The New Day By Sarah Bellwald
This photo was taken in the summer at sunrise. The sun bathed the mountains in a yellow light. While we said “hi” to the new day, the dog also “said hi” to his owner.
Image source: Dog Photography Awards
