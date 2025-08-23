“Picking The Wrong Line At The Grocery Store”: 32 Folks Online Open Up About Their “Superpowers”

Bruce Lee once said, “I don’t fear the man who practices 10,000 different kicks. I fear the man who practices one kick 10,000 times.” In reality, of course, the great martial artist was hardly afraid of anyone, but such a focus on something almost always means being somehow close to perfection.
There is a thread on the internet, partly bragging, partly sarcastic and full of self-deprecation, where netizens tell what superpowers and unique skills they have. From driving trains to constantly choosing the wrong line at the store, from speed reading to making a really high pitched squeak sound in the back of one’s throat – please welcome to this wonderful selection made for you by Bored Panda!
More info: Reddit
#1
Their, they’re, there.
Image source: anon, Ivan Samkov
#2
Losing weight and keeping it off. I have lost nearly 200 pounds over 23 years ago with an iron will not to gain it back. Studies indicate I am in the 1% success rate at this point. No surgeries or injections, just diet and exercise.
Image source: PhAnTomBroTatO, Kaboompics.com
#3
Picking the wrong line at the grocery store.
Image source: CKGator42, drobotdean
#4
Being alone without being lonely! 🎉.
Image source: nickilolk, cottonbro studio
#5
American Indian Law.
I haven’t been a practicing attorney for a few years, but currently work in a legal-adjacent field. Multiple times I have had people come in with all sorts of ideas on how the laws work on a particular reservation.
This particular tribe has its own bar, and I’m maybe one of 200 people in the world who has taken and passed their bar exam. Needless to say, I have had to correct many a false assumption.
Image source: JustafanIV, August de Richelieu
#6
I was taught blacksmithing at a young age. Haven’t met anyone else that still does it.
Image source: brilongqua, Tima Miroshnichenko
#7
Giving subcutaneous injections at work. I am the queen of this.🙂. I have a special method that I use, that makes it pretty much painless for patients. One of the best moments of my day is when I give one of these shots, and the patient looks at me amazed, and says “ I didn’t even feel that!” 😎.
Image source: Joygernaut, prostooleh
#8
Overthinking, I’m the best at it for sure.
Image source: anon, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#9
Kinda lame, but apparently, untying knots. My mom used to brag that I could unite any knot in under 5 minutes. Rope, twine, shoelaces, electrical cords, plastic bags, jewelry. And it’s still true today. I’ve been challenged and timed.
Image source: horrormetal
#10
The self awareness to know I’m prob not better than 98% of people at something.
Image source: Over_Height_378, Ron Lach
#11
Procrastinating.
Image source: Western_Unit5094, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
I’m really good at making people smile, very quickly.
Image source: magic_thebothering
#13
Minding my own business.
Image source: father_of_twitch, RDNE Stock project
#14
Hugs. I am a phenomenal hugger!
I think 🤔.
Image source: Turbulent_Candy1776, Yan Krukau
#15
Making up fake scenarios in my head and hurting my own feelings.
Image source: jessibandito11, Andrew Neel
#16
Driving trains. Better than 99.9% of people even.
Image source: robber_goosy, Thgusstavo Santana
#17
With proof? Typing. I can type 120 wpm on a bad day, 140 on a good day. I hit well over 100 wpm on a phone too.
Image source: throwthegarbageaway, Christina Morillo
#18
Pattern recognition.
I can usually say the villain, plot and twist of a movie within the first few minutes. Sometimes I get it from the opening credits. I can sing the next lyrics of a song I’ve never heard before.
I thought I was psychic when I was younger. A lot of things happen as I predict. I ***love*** it when I’m wrong.
Image source: Haunting_Treacle13, cottonbro studio
#19
Making a really high pitched squeak sound in the back of my throat that makes coyotes bark back at me.
Image source: Jasbaskins, Caleb Falkenhagen
#20
Being humble. Like, I’m the best at that.
Image source: anon, Tima Miroshnichenko
#21
Olympic style fencing, of course. Not because I’m an excellent fencer or anything, but because it is a *wildly* uncommon sport. Here in the US for example, the total number of registered fencers – which includes very nearly everyone with anything more than a few beginner training sessions – is under 100,000 people. While it would be difficult to compile *actual* numbers the world over, and while the sport is much more popular in other countries, there is no chance that more than a fraction of a percent of the world’s population has *any* fencing training.
Image source: EclecticDreck, cottonbro studio
#22
There are around 800,000 certificates pilots in the US and I’m one of them. With a population of 330,000,000 people in the US, that makes me better than at least 99.7% of people in the US at flying airplanes.
#23
Fixing planes? But only bc I suspect most ppl can’t do it at all.
Image source: kay_tee_tee, Asad Photo Maldives
#24
Keeping secrets. And it sucks, because people are always telling me things that I don’t want to know and/or have no business knowing…because they know I’m better at keeping secrets that 98% of others.
Image source: JustSomeBoringRando, Kaboompics.com
#25
Not panicking in stressful situations.
Image source: EroticShock, RDNE Stock project
#26
Pissing off my wife.
Image source: rand0mbum, Alex Green
#27
Tetris.
Image source: dylmcc, Ron Lach
#28
I hate it but grading comics and cards. I can take a 10 second look at a comic or baseball/mtg/Pokémon card and give you an exact grade it would received from a professional company and I’ve never had training. Last I checked I’be done it for about 400ish products and been right 99% of the time. It’s my one innate talent and it has no use at all since I don’t collect or get involved with em anymore And it’s not really marketable in a way that actually makes decent money.
Image source: vasaryo
#29
According to Warcraft Logs, enhancement shaman.
Image source: Spelink25, Hrothmar
#30
Unfortunately, due to statistics and matchmaking, I know I’m in the 98th percentile for several video games.
Image source: shadowbansRunethical, Jaroslav Nymburský
#31
Powerpoint presentations. Let me give ya’ll a few tips:
– ALWAYS use a BLACK background with WHITE text. If I catch you using a white background with black text, or any other color background with a text color that blends into the background, I will manifest in your closet and take a s**t in it.
– NEVER have more that SIX (6) items onscreen at once. The human brain can only keep track of up to 6 things at once. Try it. Once you get past 6 items, your brain has to manually count them to even keep track of how many there are. And by “items,” I don’t just mean pictures – I mean blocks of text, too.
– Speaking of text, STOP PUTTING GIANT WALLS OF TEXT IN YOUR PRESENTATION. Your presentation is supposed to *add* to your speech. You’re not supposed to read off of it like notes, and if the audience has to pause and read off your slides, then they’re not paying attention to your speech. All text should be a minimal summary of what you’re saying. The less text you have, the better. You also shouldn’t have to squint to read said text.
– All images should be high-quality. No grainy-a*s jpgs that you had to resize to fit the screen. If you can see pixels, it’s a bad quality image.
– 9 times out of 10 you do NOT need titles for your slides. I know it’s included as a default in most presentation design programs, but it is not necessary. It doesn’t add anything, and usually just draws audience attention away from your speech.
– You gotta have charisma when giving a speech. No mumbling, no monotone, don’t talk too fast or too slow, recover quickly when you stumble over your words, and try not to look nervous. And LOOK at the audience, don’t just read off your notes. If you have an accent or a speech impediment…just try your best.
Image source: Amazing_Excuse_3860, Edmond Dantès
#32
Lucid dreaming Which of course is rather useless.
