“I’m Not Cis, You Are”: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

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As our world seems to be taking steps back from progressive ideals, the LGBTQ+ community needs allies more than ever. As of 2024, nearly one in 10 Americans identified as LGBTQ+, yet according to a 2025 Pew survey, 39% of Americans think that homosexuality is “morally wrong.”

Many bigoted and hateful people voice their opinions loud and proud without shame, but some fail spectacularly. In fact, their hatred sometimes has the opposite effect: whether they misidentify a trans person, get lost in queer terminology, or just generally don’t know what they’re talking about.

Then they end up being accidental allies and maybe even get featured in the “Accidental Ally” community on Reddit. Check out these posts about the times hatred against the LGBTQ+ community backfired and bigots ended up showing support.

More info: Reddit

#1 The Model Is Hunter Schafer, A Transgender Woman

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: RichardHanania

#2 Whoops

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Glad_Raspberry_8469

#3 Technically Correct?

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: NotApplicableMC

#4 Bathrooms Are For How You Identify

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: aRoundtree52

#5 Jk Rowling Accidentally Affirms Pre-Transition Trans People

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: ravioli_idk

#6 What A Trailblazer

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: SteponkusCeponas

#7 Not Sure If This Is An Accidental Allyship But It Felt Like It Was

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: zoerosebryant

#8 The Devil Is So Nice Y’all!!!

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Turbulent_Zombie3968

#9 He Really Tried His Best

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Argentum118

#10 The Classic One

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: No_Depth_4725

#11 💯💯💯

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: crizpycreme

#12 Transgender For Everybody!

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: WhiteHouse

#13 Trans Men Are Not Women

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Ok_Potato_9554

#14 He’s Not Wrong 🤷🏼‍♀️

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Delicious_Delilah

#15 Trans Affirming Misogyny

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Rainbowrainwell

#16 Step 1: Post This In Your Transphobic Circle Of Choice. And Wait For Them To Concur🎣 Step 2: Congratulate Them Agreeing Trans Women Are Women And Trans Men, Men!🏳️‍⚧️

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: ProcessorPearl

#17 Gender Affirming Hate Comment Left On My Video

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: emcienby

#18 The Dept Of ~~defense~~ War Is An Ally, They Just Didn’t Know It Yet!

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: du_duhast

#19 Accidental Enby 🥰

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: nastyboi_

#20 Congratulations On Coming Out Though

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: TheBigJ1982

#21 I’m Non-Binary

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: guitarguy12341

#22 What A Bummer

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: PathOfMen_

#23 Accidental S**tpost

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Killjoy-stormshot

#24 Even When It’s Spelled Out For Them, They Still Don’t Get It

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: TheJivvi

#25 They’re Cisvestigating Now

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: thechickgoesmoo

#26 Well Done Sweetie

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Original-Astronaut61

#27 Blessed Typo

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: AeMidnightSpecial

#28 This Fried Me

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: ujp567

#29 Woah I Did Not Know That Nancy Mace Is Trans

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: NancyMace

#30 You Are Correct, Thank You

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: BT_Killz

#31 Hungary Banned Gender

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: redhead_ophelia

#32 Yes Teach Your Daughters Important Skills Too!

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Jetsam5

#33 Oustanding Job

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Nthepro

#34 Yes, I Am “Literally A Guy”

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: OkMathematician3439

#35 Dad Got Me Accidentally Trans Sweater

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Fern-Beetle

#36 Elon Musk Didn’t Give Birth To His Daughter Guys…

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: Somethingbutonreddit

#37 Trans Men Are Men, It’s Indisputable 🔥

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: CrimsonFxcker

#38 Bigot Calls Trans Woman A Woman

&#8220;I&#8217;m Not Cis, You Are&#8221;: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

Image source: I-THE-TRAITOR621

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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