“I’m Not Cis, You Are”: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship

As our world seems to be taking steps back from progressive ideals, the LGBTQ+ community needs allies more than ever. As of 2024, nearly one in 10 Americans identified as LGBTQ+, yet according to a 2025 Pew survey, 39% of Americans think that homosexuality is “morally wrong.”
Many bigoted and hateful people voice their opinions loud and proud without shame, but some fail spectacularly. In fact, their hatred sometimes has the opposite effect: whether they misidentify a trans person, get lost in queer terminology, or just generally don’t know what they’re talking about.
Then they end up being accidental allies and maybe even get featured in the “Accidental Ally” community on Reddit. Check out these posts about the times hatred against the LGBTQ+ community backfired and bigots ended up showing support.
More info: Reddit
#1 The Model Is Hunter Schafer, A Transgender Woman
Image source: RichardHanania
#2 Whoops
Image source: Glad_Raspberry_8469
#3 Technically Correct?
Image source: NotApplicableMC
#4 Bathrooms Are For How You Identify
Image source: aRoundtree52
#5 Jk Rowling Accidentally Affirms Pre-Transition Trans People
Image source: ravioli_idk
#6 What A Trailblazer
Image source: SteponkusCeponas
#7 Not Sure If This Is An Accidental Allyship But It Felt Like It Was
Image source: zoerosebryant
#8 The Devil Is So Nice Y’all!!!
Image source: Turbulent_Zombie3968
#9 He Really Tried His Best
Image source: Argentum118
#10 The Classic One
Image source: No_Depth_4725
#11 💯💯💯
Image source: crizpycreme
#12 Transgender For Everybody!
Image source: WhiteHouse
#13 Trans Men Are Not Women
Image source: Ok_Potato_9554
#14 He’s Not Wrong 🤷🏼♀️
Image source: Delicious_Delilah
#15 Trans Affirming Misogyny
Image source: Rainbowrainwell
#16 Step 1: Post This In Your Transphobic Circle Of Choice. And Wait For Them To Concur🎣 Step 2: Congratulate Them Agreeing Trans Women Are Women And Trans Men, Men!🏳️⚧️
Image source: ProcessorPearl
#17 Gender Affirming Hate Comment Left On My Video
Image source: emcienby
#18 The Dept Of ~~defense~~ War Is An Ally, They Just Didn’t Know It Yet!
Image source: du_duhast
#19 Accidental Enby 🥰
Image source: nastyboi_
#20 Congratulations On Coming Out Though
Image source: TheBigJ1982
#21 I’m Non-Binary
Image source: guitarguy12341
#22 What A Bummer
Image source: PathOfMen_
#23 Accidental S**tpost
Image source: Killjoy-stormshot
#24 Even When It’s Spelled Out For Them, They Still Don’t Get It
Image source: TheJivvi
#25 They’re Cisvestigating Now
Image source: thechickgoesmoo
#26 Well Done Sweetie
Image source: Original-Astronaut61
#27 Blessed Typo
Image source: AeMidnightSpecial
#28 This Fried Me
Image source: ujp567
#29 Woah I Did Not Know That Nancy Mace Is Trans
Image source: NancyMace
#30 You Are Correct, Thank You
Image source: BT_Killz
#31 Hungary Banned Gender
Image source: redhead_ophelia
#32 Yes Teach Your Daughters Important Skills Too!
Image source: Jetsam5
#33 Oustanding Job
Image source: Nthepro
#34 Yes, I Am “Literally A Guy”
Image source: OkMathematician3439
#35 Dad Got Me Accidentally Trans Sweater
Image source: Fern-Beetle
#36 Elon Musk Didn’t Give Birth To His Daughter Guys…
Image source: Somethingbutonreddit
#37 Trans Men Are Men, It’s Indisputable 🔥
Image source: CrimsonFxcker
#38 Bigot Calls Trans Woman A Woman
Image source: I-THE-TRAITOR621
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