Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Epic Thing That You Own? (Closed)

by

Share your cool stuff with us!

#1 Owning Is The Wrong Word – She’s Family. But Every Time I Have The Chance To Share Pics Of Our Bulldog, I Will Post

#2 This Blizzard-Licensed One In Existence Frosty Plushie Named Igor

#3 A Few Of My Paper Cuts I Made

#4 Antique Scythe… Still Sharp , Even Used It (For Cutting Grass Not Gathering Souls!)

#5 I Wouldn’t Say Own, But Here’s My Little Boy Hannibal. He’s My Best Friend And My Family!

#6 In 1969, When I Was19, I Walked Into Their NYC Offices

#7 Me Holding My Chicken

#8 He Is My Most Epic Possetion (Pet)

#9 We Don’t Own Him But He’s The Best Boy Ever! Finnigan

#10 Kleemann Mr 122i Pro Mobile Impact Crusher… Very Expensive Thing

#11 My B-E-A-Utiful New Guitar

#12 My Battle Shofar! I Blow It When I’m Sick N Tired Of Being Sick Tired. It’s Like Drawing A Line In The Sand And Telling Satan, “No More”

#13 My Corgi Woofles. Only Joking, She’s Obviously A Member Of The Family. It’s My Husband Who Is The Most Epic Thing We Own

#14 My Pinball Machines

#15 A Summit Rock From The Matterhorn (Swiss/Italian Alps), 14,690 Feet, From When I Climbed It At Age 19 In August Of 1974. The Certificate Is From The Guide Association Of Zermatt

#16 I Know Someone Already Showed Their Chicken, But Chickens Are Awesome! So Here’s More

#17 Our Self Built Campervan – Coddi. We Built Him With No Building Experience Whatsoever. We Go Away In Him As Often As We Can And We Absolutely Love Him!

#18 My Childhood Photo!

#19 My Husband Still Has His Women Of Doom Def Leppard Shirt From Back In The 80’s

#20 Wouldn’t Say “Own,” But This Is My Guinea Pig, Snickers, Sitting On My Arm

#21 This Little Woodwork… My Grandpa An I Did Together (He Did More As I Obviously), When I Was Around Ten Years Old (22 Years Ago), He Is Dead For 6 Years Now

#22 My Doggy

#23 My Little Jumping Spider Buddy, He Likes Sitting On Arms!

#24 Our Best Boi- Walker, Texas Ranger. His Body Is A Deadly Weapon, Don’t Make Any Sudden Moves

#25 An Actual Cat Skeleton (The Cat Died In A Car Accident, It Had Belonged To My Mom)

#26 This Years Costume Is The Coolest Thing I Currently Own (Got To Find A Hat For It Tho)

#27 I Just Love Him And He Stays Up Allllll Holidays

#28 My Grand Puppy Reno Who Got Caught In The Rain But Smiled About It Anyway

#29 1920’s Hand-Carved Belgian Cabinet. And Bob

#30 Myself. I Spent Nearly 40 Years Hating Myself And Reliving All My Social Mistakes Everyday Cuz No Matter How Hard I Try, I Just Cannot Seem To Fit In With Everyone Else. Turns Out I’m Autistic With Adhd. Everything Makes Sense Now And I Learned A Lot About Myself Since Then, Giving Myself Forgiveness For Everything Has Helped Tremendously. This Image Is A Hover Fly, I Find It Fitting For Me Plus I Like Bugs

#31 This Crazy Girl Actually Owns Me! Love Her So Much

#32 My Guitar, Amp And Multi Fx Board

#33 Her Name Is Rice, Not Owned, But Part Of Fam. She Acts Like A Cat!

#34 I Don’t Own Him, But He’s My Little Eggo Head

#35 I Own This Fursuit

#36 Raider And Cappy, My Little Taters

#37 I Don’t Own Them But My Kitties, Maki And Momo! The Cutest Family Members

#38 My Unique Mirrors By Margie Mickliechuk – Each Mirror Is Modeled After A Real Person! (Left To Right Is Ruby, Simon, Edgar & Bella Who Just Got Broken In The Taking Of This Photo!)

#39 Collage: Make A Joyful Noise Unto The Lord!

#40 Badass Mahogany Carved Frame, It Weighs Over 100lbs, With 42×21 Inch Beveled Mirror

#41 My Adorable, Fabulous, Amazing Dog

#42 My Golden Retriever Fred Who Wants You To Boop His Snoot

#43 This Is My Puppy. There Are Many Like Her, But This One Is Mine. My Puppy Is My Best Friend. She Is My Life. My Puppy, Without Me, Is Useless. Without My Puppy, I Am Useless

#44 Not Mine, But A Friend Of Mine Spent A Lot Of Money To Get This Thing I Don’t Know What It Is But I Don’t Watch Marvel Or Whatever It’s From So If Someone Knows What It Is Please Tell Me I’ll Put It On Here. It Cost Her Like $100 And She’s Very Proud Of It

#45 This Is Zoomie; He Owns My Sister. Theyre Not Getting Along Right Now But I Love Them Both

#46 Among My Treasures, Here’s My Freddie Mercury, Captain America, And Gollum Statuettes

#47 My Two Floofs, Stormy And Cloud. They Own Me :d

#48 My Kitty!

#49 My Doggy

#50 I Have A Pretty Dope Pet Goblin Named Ebony (The Fluffy Void Next To The Coffee Table)

#51 Didn’t Buy It, But I’m Crocheting My First Fursuit Because It’s Cheaper That Way

#52 I Wouldn’t Say “Own” But “Have”, My Daughter, I Know I Know, But She Healed Me In Such A Way

#53 The Reason I Can’t Own Nice Things

#54 My Leopard Gecko Eragon . He Has Been With Me Through The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Gone Through . He Is My Emotional Support Gecko And I Love Him So Much

#55 My Little Ladies…. I Hope They All Get Through Winter Well! ( Pic Is From 1 Of My 17 Colonies)

#56 A Human Mandible

#57 This Handsome Little Fella Is Named Harry And He Loves Cuddles And Goes Nuts When I Bring Him And His Brother Homemade Peaflakes.he And His Brother Pippin Are The Light Of My Life

#58 A Moff Tarkin/Bowie Mashup Art Piece Done By A Friend, Including Several Hip-Hop And Comedy Related Quotes Written In Aurebesh

#59 1930s Taylor Made Dress That Looks Like Marlyin Monroe Would Wear It

#60 Hi, For The Person That Asked On My Furry Glove

#61 My Little Blue-Eyed Boi With A Heart On His Side As Well…

#62 My Donut Bicycle

#63 I Mean It Is Special For Me, Girls Und Panzer

#64 Our 🐈, Diggity, Who Reaches For Snuggles Daily, Follows Us Off Leash Forest Adventures & More ❤️

#65 That We Still Have A Home After A Fire Escaped

#66 The Seven-Foot Long (Functional!) Slide Rule My Dad Stole From The Community College Where He Worked

#67 My One Eyed Good Boi Who Most Definitely Owns Me

#68 2 Baby Teeth Pulled After 50yrs. Complained Tooth Fairy Owed Me Coin. Woke Up To This Next Day

#69 Probably Not The Coolest Thing I Own. But The Newest Addition To The Farm, Spider. And I Love Him

#70 My Hairy Baby For Seven Years

#71 Another Picture Of Eragon Looking So Sassy Lol Iove Him So Much

#74 Not To Brag, But I Have A Genuine Pet Gremlin… Someone Fed Her After Midnight She’s Been Acting Funny (The Black Void Next To The Coffee Table)

