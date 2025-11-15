30 Wholesome Posts By “Ugly Ducklings” About The Incredible Transformations They Undertook (New Pics)

We live in a world where looks are often seen as a twisted currency. With so much fakery fueled by unrealistic standards on social media, it’s becoming hard to see real beauty. And unlike heavily staged and edited allure, natural appeal is always changing, transforming, enriching itself with experiences, ups and downs. In this sense, it’s more about the journey of feeling good in your skin than the actual result.
And what could better illustrate that than photos from real people who fought hard (or did nothing!) to love themselves fully and are proud about it. Thanks to the subreddit “Ugly Duckling,” which has people sharing how they turned into beautiful swans, we now have a bunch of people to cheer for.
After you're done, be sure to check out more incredibly wholesome transformations in our previous posts. Just remember that glowing up differs for everyone, and that we are all beautiful in our own perfectly imperfect ways.
#1 Today I Weighed Myself And I’ve Lost A Total Of 221 Pounds. Sitting At 179. I Don’t Have Any Friends So No One To Share It With So I’m Sharing It Here Lol. Have A Wonderful Night
#2 17 To 27 – How Did I Do?
#3 A Slightly Bigger Change Then Your Average Glow Up For Sure, But I’m Still Happy Where I Am Now
#4 15>18 – I’d Like To Thank My Mother, My Father And Whoever My Mother Had An Affair With 19 Years Ago Cuz I Did Not Get That Jawline From My Dad
#5 22 vs. 27 Appearance May Have Change But Personality Has Always Stayed The Same
#6 13 To 26 I Still Do My Own Hair Cuts But I Think They’re A Little Better Now
#7 10 To 20! My Nickname Used To Be Called ‘Uglie’
#8 13-24. Did I Age Backwards?
#9 14-24. When Puberty Hits You Like A Train
#10 12 vs. 24
#11 I Struggled With Bipolar Disorder II For The Longest Time. The Meds Made Me Gain So Much Weight But As Of February Last Year, I’ve Been Medication-Free, With The Blessings Of My Doctor
#12 13 To 25 – Life Is Weird Man
#13 16 To 22 – My Boyfriend Filled Out A Little
#14 15 —> 30 Weight Loss, Better Eyebrows… Same Smirk Tho
#15 Hi!! Me, 14 -> 21
#16 Our Styles Changed A Little
#17 Age 15 vs. Age 22. Thank Goodness For Puberty
#18 [19 vs. 25] 85kgs Difference In Weight Between The Two Pictures. Who Knew I Had Some Decent Facial Features Underneath The Fat I Used To Carry. I’m Glad I Worked On Myself And My Physical Appearance
#19 12 To 19 – I Do Not Miss The Bowl Cut
#20 Still Working On Myself, But Time And Hygiene Can Do Wonders! I Was Wearing Makeup In The First Pic, And Not The Second. [15/2012 – 24/2021]
#21 Being The Youngest As A Teenager (17) I Always Felt Like I Lived In My Older Siblings Shadows, I’m Proud Of The Hard Working Man I’ve Grown To Become Today. (25)
#22 19-22 Less Plates More Weights
#23 15 (Lol) – 27
#24 12 > 18 I Was Bullied At School For My Looks, Cried Every Day And Begged World To Give Me Another Face. I Was Kinda Cute Tho
#25 19-22, People Really Underestimate How Much The Gym Can Do For Your Face
#26 19 vs. 30
#27 16 vs. 20 Is This A Glow Up?
#28 19 To 22, People Will Make You Feel Unworthy But You Have So Much Potential. I Promise
#29 13 vs. 22
