Hey Pandas, Show Us Some Of Your Most Recent Accomplishments (Closed)

#1 Having Never Been Particularly Good At Crafts I Just Made My First Quilt
#2 Trying To Paint A Riverside On Pebble
#3 Colored Pencil, Ballerina
#4 I Made My First Artwork On Procreate!
#5 Im Prouda Dis One
#6 Portrait Of A Ghost Tour Guide – Artemus Deadman
#7 Ocean . A Quilt That Is Appliqued, Beaded, Not Quite Finished
#8 A Quilt I Made. The Pattern Is “Five Pillars Of Islam” From Equiltpagterns.com
#9 The Books I Illustrated Sold 8000 Copies Overnight
#10 I Recently Finished This LEGO Build. I’m Very Proud Of It
#11 My Dad Recently Discovered How To Make Memes, So I Made Him This :)
#12 From Beginning To End, Done On Velour Paper, Drawn With Softpastel Pencils/Crayons
#13 A Needle Felted Orchid For My Next Craft Fair 💐
#14 My Second Ever Watercolour Portait
#15 I Drew This With My Non Dominant Hand. It’s Stupid But I’m Pretty Proud Of Myself Lol
#16 My First Ever Y&y Koi Fish Color Pencil Drawing :)
#17 Finnigan The Wonder Puppy
#18 Finished Last Weekend By @courtneyandacanvas
#19 Mural For A Wnba Draft Night Party – She Got Picked 2nd! Acrylic On Canvas– 7’x11′ 50hrs
#20 Made A Logo For My Podcast! A Chapter By Chapter Reading Of Lady Constantine’s School For Maudl
#21 Here’s Another Design
#22 Watercolor Mushroom House! Handdrawn And Watercolored By Me!
#23 First Harvest
#24 Earned Phd Jan 2022
#25 Doodle Of Deadpool! I’m Trying To Improve My Cartooning :)
#26 This Is My Very First Design
#27 Mount Fujii With Cherry Blossoms
#28 Just Finished A New Fairy Drawing
#29 Made A Pretty Cool Looking Guinea Pig Cushion
#30 Acrylic Paint By Number
#31 Mother’s Babydoll. She Was So Scary Looking, So I Researched How To Refurbish Her And Now She Is Her Lovable Old Self (Around 90 Years Old)
#32 How To Cook Better “Fancy Ramen”
#33 Haunted Mansion Banner (Counted Cross Stitch, 18 Ct White Aida, Egg For Scale)
#34 I Learned How To Hand Make Resin Keycaps, So I Made 2 Sets. Which Do You Like Better?
#35 Here Are Three Of My Own Crochet Designs
#36 Growing My Piñata Skills
#37 My Hare Painting
#38 Recently Finished My School Work. Quiet Okay But I Could Have Done Some Things Better. Still Wanted To Share :)
#39 I Decorated My Key Cabinet
#40 Lost 90 Lbs, So Had A To Sell A Whole Wardrobe
#41 Reupholstered Different Pieces To Match
#42 “The State Of Things” – Gray Griffin
#43 The Mighty Dressola, Finished Restoring A One Hundred Year Old Gramophone, Works And Sounds Wonderful
#44 Just Published My Fairy Kids Book On Amazon
#45 My Ostrich On Skribbl.io
#46 Bubble & Rose #bubbles By Randa
#47 Stained Glass House Number For A Friend. They Like Cigars And Bourbon
#48 Recently Took This Picture Of Some Flowers
#49 My Beautiful Mother
#50 Bird & Dandelion. #bubbles Taken In Houston At The Dandelion Ftn
#51 I Finished This Diamond Painting Piece. Really Happy With How It Turned Out
#52 Stupid Funny Water Color I Made At 2 Am Thinking About That Whitney Houston Song
#53 I’ve Been Doing A Lot Of Photography. I Took This One Just On My Phone. I’m Hoping To Get A Good Quality Camera So I Can Continue This! ✨✨
#54 Full Moon 🌕
#55 Mother & Child Angel #bubbles By Randa Taken In Houston Transco Tower
#56 Finally Took Character Illustration Seriously
#57 I Photoshopped This Myself :)
#58 A Collage Portrait Of My Father. (Sorry For Glare)
#59 Baked Apple, Df Tortilla, Vanilla Ice Cream And Toppings🤌🏽
#60 I Finally Finished This
#61 I Made A 3300 Mile Move With These Three, In A Van
#62 Some Of The Things I Made For My Sister’s 21st (Plus 2, Because Of Covid) Birthday
#63 My Own Homemade Vegan “Burt’s Bees” Like Balm… With My Favourite Essencial Oils
#64 Close-Up Of My Cat
#65 Acrylic On Canvas. Original Art More On Fb Page Small Sundries
#66 Designing A Leather Patch For My Sons 21 Birthday
#67 I Have My Own Buisness! Custom Watercolour Pet Paintings, Poppy.flower.art On Instagram. No Picture Of The Work Right Now Sorry, But Here Is The Original Picture Of My First Commission (I Do Have Permission To Share)
#68 Lady Ravenswood Character Design For Blackwater Manor A Rpg Cthulhu Fairy Cross Game
