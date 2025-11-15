Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Annoying Thing Your Parents Or Other Adults Have Said To You When Bugging You About Dating? (Closed)

Everyone has had someone bug them about dating when they were a kid. I am in 6th grade so I am getting it a lot. What was the worst thing they said to you about it?
#1
I’m probably the same age as you and i’ve been getting a lot of these. IDK why they are telling me, because i’m not dating until like 7 years from now-. This isn’t their worst ones, but ones that they have told me.
“No Boyfriends until 21”
(hehe im les)
#2
one time i was calling with my grandma, and she straight up said “do you have a boyfriend?” it was awkward. ._.
#3
My mom has exhausted teasing me about boys in my school and has moved on to saying that my boyfriend is an enderman in Minecraft.
#4
so last week i facetimed one of my friends (who is a girl) who left my school last year and so she is litteraly the only person i facetime tbh so my mom went through my phone and found like 20 facetimes from her for that week. now everytime i text someone se says and i quote, “hey pal! are you text your girlfriend?” and she told EVERY F*CKING PERSON WE KNOW that i facetimed a girl.
#5
Whenever we see someone I know that they have never seen before: “Ooooooooooooh, who’s that? How do you know them? Oh, your blushing, you like them!” No, I’m blushing because this is an uncomfortable conversation. Leave me aloneeee.
#6
That time when my friend went and asked out my crush for me in front of all her friends comes to mind. Bonus: REJECTED
#7
My mom is convinced I will marry a nice Mormon girl and “come back to God.” I’m never going to get married for many reasons but the biggest is I have severe social anxiety when I’m around women I find attractive. I am considered functionally mute when speaking to attractive women. Also if I were to get married I would definitely not chose a Mormon girl. I have had exactly 1 girlfriend in my adult life and I intend to keep it that way.
#8
When your mom says no dating boys or girls till you in High school. ahahaha I’m pan 😉
#9
Ugh, my parents in middle school were sooo annoying. I had friends who were boys, and I was teased constantly by them. No one but them thought it was weird.
#10
I’m not interested in dating but here’s a story.
grandpa: “so your in junior high now right?”
me: “yeah”
grandpa: “well you make sure them boys know your grandad will kill them if they mess with you”
me: …
me again: “no need. I’ll make sure they know I can and will kill them”
grandpa: “[laughing] oh man you really crack me up sometimes”
me: …..
I think he thought I was joking.
#11
So my dad a while ago was like, your gonna have to have better manners(or something like that) when you have a girlfriend. 2 years-ish later I came out to him as GAYYYYY BITCH!
#12
Lol. So I’m in 6th and my best friend is a boy. Every time I tell people that they are all like: “Ya know I met my husband in your grade and we were best friends.” I hate it so much lmao
#13
I was talking with my mom (she knows I’m gay and mostly accepts it)
She said I would not really know I’m gay until I dated someone of the opposite gender
#14
Me: “Mom, when can I date?”
Mom: “When you are 30.”
My friends: “THERE IS SOMEBODY WHO THINKS YOU ARE CUTE!!!!!!”
Mom: “Sorry, no dating until 30.”
Me: “Mom can I date ONCE?!”
Mom: “Alright, but when he breaks up with you, I don’t want to hear it.”
Me: “YAYYY”
Friends: “YAYYYY”
(NEXT DAY)
Moms friend: “Turns out he is not cute”
ME: OKAYYY I guess no dating then
mom: Alright the deals off
me: NOOOOOOO
#15
Sooo you and X I hear do you like him? OOoo she’s blushing
#16
So when I was younger I asked my parents if i could go to my friends house in front of my homophobic aunt, and my aunt says “You forgot a syllable before that, who are you dating?” My parents say to me, while looking directly at my aunt “Oh, you mean (Friend’s name)? If her parents are home” My aunt was pretty annoyed that she asked me if I was dating my same gender best friend. (Btw, Aunt is no longer homophobic, and actually pretty nice)
#17
They say if there annoying you they like you and I bet 1 million dollars my freakishly tall neighbor DOES NOT LIKE ME!!
#18
My father said that if I ever went on a date he would send my uncles with me in case they needed to beat up the date.
