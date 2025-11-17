Hey Pandas, What Is The Hardest Part About Being Non-Neurotypical? (Closed)

(OCD and ADHD for me).
#1
How long it has taken to know that and be diagnosed. My ENTIRE life could have been different. I’m angry that for 40 years I’ve been told I’m lazy, stupid, inattentive, lack drive, have no ambition.
#2
People are like, “why are you so weird” then you tell them your neurodivergent and they’re like, “but you’re so normal”
Also, they never take you seriously once you tell them.
#3
People complaining that they are expected to behave differently than they normally would without realizing we do this almost every second of our life.
#4
The fakers!
As someone with ADHD, when someone says “I’m so adhd!” It pains me.
I have also seen many other disorders that have been faked, it’s not “quirky”, it’s just dumb
#5
having to face neurotypical expectations and just work through it even though it’s so hard
#6
I have ADHD, anxiety and autism and I have an IEP (individual education plan) for school that says I get a reduced workload but I am not sure how many of my teachers take it seriously.
#7
Airports…! I’m on high alert due to anxiety (not the usual routine, fear of cancelled flights, etc) and these ☠️☠️ announcements… “remember, if you see a piece of unattended luggage, blah blah blah… last call for passenger Van Der Dutch for the Amsterdam flight… blah blah blah…” just make it worse.
#8
Patience
#9
TV shows and movies featuring characters with ☆mysterious and undefinable problems disorder☆ being treated like puzzles for showing the same symptoms that I show every day. They’re not an impossible enigma, they’re neurodivergent lol.
#10
I really thought there was something wrong with me, until i started reading about INFP and HSP – highly sensitive person here on BP.
So much makes sense now, but the ADHD still puts me in this thread
#11
What does that encompass ?
Follow Us