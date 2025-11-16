Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Want To Get Off Your Chest? (Closed)

Hey pandas, what is a secret or something you did you just want to get off your chest?
#1
I wish I didn’t choose to become a doctor. Now I’m stuck in a profession on its knees with beurocracy and I don’t have the skills to do anything else.
#2
I just had a hysterectomy. I am extremely glad and it all went well. But the last weeks I had the feeling that I was going to die. I didnt tell my partner to not worry him. Its stupid because it has a very mortality rate but I couldnt help it.
#3
I am really self-conscious and manage to warp everything nice someone says to me into a hidden insult. I always change my personality around people so I can fit in. I don’t know what my personality is anymore. I struggle to make new friends for fear of taking on more personalities. It’s very difficult for me. My best friend is the only one who knows not to compliment me too much and she is the best person I could have hoped to meet.
#4
I’m agender and afab. I literally want my chest off my chest. I wanna get a binder in the meantime, but eventually when I’m able, I’ll probably get top surgery.
#5
A dog on one of my deliveries scared me really badly and I haven’t gotten scared of a dog on a delivery in a long time. This dog’s bark just sounded like the dog had nothing but hate in its heart. I hope this doesn’t sound too weird.
