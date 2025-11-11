78 Hilarious Tweets About Kids That Prove Parenting Is Fun

Kids definitely have their pros and cons. Somedays they can be easy, while others – tough, annoying, and just weird. The only way to get through those bad days without losing any nerve cells is trying to look at everything with a little humour! Which is exactly what people do before tweeting about their recent experience with kids in the most hilarious way.
Want to see some of those tweets? Well, you’re in luck, because Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones! Take a look below and don’t forget to vote.
If you enjoyed this article, also check out 15+ Hilarious Tweets About Babies and Ryan Reynolds’ Hilariously Honest Tweets About His Daughter.
#1
Image source: JennyPentland
#2
Image source: Dempster2000
#3
Image source: 13adh13
#4
Image source: graysonl3
#5
Image source: HussSrour
#6
Image source: brian_sack
#7
Image source: tastefactory
#8
Image source: KateOfHysteria
#9
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#10
Image source: rcromwell4
#11
Image source: SleeplesssInKy
#12
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#13
Image source: VictorPopeJr
#14
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#15
Image source: MiaSimper101
#16
Image source: Marlebean
#17
Image source: meliperr
#18
Image source: DaddyJew
#19
Image source: Freckledgingerb
#20
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#21
Image source: _0k4y
#22
Image source: thefunnyteens
#23
Image source: ValeeGrrl
#24
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#25
Image source: charliedelta7
#26
Image source: chriscleave
#27
Image source: FeralCrone
#28
Image source: ReasonsMySonCry
#29
Image source: FeralCrone
#30
Image source: byclintedwards
#31
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#32
Image source: michaelianblack
#33
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#34
Image source: iwearaonesie
#35
Image source: mompsychologist
#36
Image source: byclintedwards
#37
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#38
Image source: louwhiteman
#39
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#40
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#41
Image source: WOWT6News
#42
Image source: PaigeKellerman
#43
Image source: jessokfine
#44
Image source: kellyoxford
#45
Image source: WorkingMom86
#46
Image source: QwertyJones3
#47
Image source: jnyemb
#48
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#49
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#50
Image source: MothaKim
#51
Image source: gooooats
#52
Image source: ciaraa00
#53
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#54
Image source: mielmonster
#55
Image source: ThatsParenting
#56
Image source: simoncholland
#57
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#58
Image source: byclintedwards
#59
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#60
Image source: simoncholland
#61
Image source: TheGladStork
#62
Image source: simoncholland
#63
Image source: 70Ceeks
#64
Image source: susiejverrill
#65
Image source: FeralCrone
#66
Image source: nellzATC
#67
Image source: autopritts
#68
Image source: mamabirddiaries
#69
Image source: crushingbort
#70
Image source: YogaPantsMom527
#71
Image source: simoncholland
#72
Image source: byclintedwards
#73
Image source: WeAreDAD
#74
Image source: AnnaKFaris
#75
Image source: RN_349
#76
Image source: charliedelta7ValeeGrrl
#77
Image source: autopritts
#78
Image source: inthepresentmom
Follow Us