30 Fascinating Aviation Pics That People Just Had To Share On This Group

When brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright built and flew the first fully practical airplane, they probably couldn’t imagine how far we’d take it.
Now, we’re flying hundreds of people at a time, sending rovers to other planets, and launching interstellar probes.
So we decided to stop for a second and appreciate the fact that humanity has conquered the skies. And we’ve picked the subreddit r/aviation to do it.
Created back in 2008, this online community unites 1.2 million members who constantly share anything and everything related to helicopters and rotorcraft, airships, balloons, paragliders, winged suits and anything that sustains you in the air. Here are some of their top posts.
#1 I Graduated Pilot Training Today, This Is The Gift My Grandpa Sent Me
Image source: VALIDATE_ME_REDDIT
#2 “We Made History As The First Mother-Daughter Crew At Skywest Airlines.”
Image source: Nic_2000
#3 Happy Veterans Day To My Grandfather Who Passed Away This Year At 97. This Is Him Standing In Front Of The Plane He Flew In World War II
Image source: SonOfQuora
#4 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfathers Restored Ww2 Hurricane!
Image source: missbazil
#5 Life Goal [1080*1336]
Image source: ASK003
#6 Everything That Fits Into A Rescue Helicopter
Image source: Col_Sheppard
#7 My Childhood Dream Has Come True. I’m A Pilot Now!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Sea Stallion Taking A Selfie
Image source: vitoskito
#9 Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day!
Image source: therocketflyer
#10 The Space Shuttle Carried On A 747 And Being Escorted By Two F-18’s
Image source: SpartanKing76
#11 The Blue Angels Posted This To Their Fb Page After They Were Joined By The Thunderbirds And The Canadian Snowbirds
Image source: ZappBrannigansLaw
#12 The Only Picture Ever Taken Of Concorde Flying At Mach 2 (1,350 Mph). Taken From An Raf Tornado Fighter Jet, Which Only Rendezvoused With Concorde For 4 Minutes Over The Irish Sea: The Tornado Was Rapidly Running Out Of Fuel, Struggling To Keep Up With Concorde At Mach 2
Image source: Penaz
#13 Bomb Tags From Every Mission My Grandfather’s B-17 Did During Wwii (Included Are The Two D-Day Tags). Included On Each Tag Are Descriptors Of The Run Such As Weather, Location, Elevation, Payload, Etc
Image source: RobinHood21
#14 Maiden Flight Of The Thiccest Boi
Image source: ADI-_-
#15 10 Years Since The Miracle On The Hudson
Image source: imskln
#16 Boeing 747 Rainbow Contrails
Image source: alien_eye
#17 For Those Of Us Who Love The Spit
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Haha
Image source: Zaikovski
#19 Thank You To Those Who Work At 1:00 A.m. In Snowstorms So People Can Travel
Image source: bbreedy
#20 A Lucky P-47 And Its Pilot From WWII
Image source: hbpaintballer88
#21 Plane Crossing Today’s Eclipse
Image source: reddit.com
#22 When She’s Out Of Your League
Image source: bradjones1994
#23 An Air Canada 787 Bursts Through The Mist In Stunning Fashion At Heathrow
Image source: MyWholeTeamsDead
#24 100 Years Of The Raf Spelled Out By 22 Eurofighter Typhoons Over Buckingham Palace
Image source: HamishGray
#25 I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9 I Was On. The Captain Said, “No I Have A Better Idea”. No Matter How Many Years Pass, The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain’s Seat Never Fades. Even At 20
Image source: L1011TriStar
#26 A United Airlines Boeing Dreamliner Holds Position At San Francisco As A British Airways Boeing Beautifully Descends Through The Fog To Land
Image source: RyanSmith
#27 Somebody Had An Expensive Oopsie At Ord Last Night
Image source: rulingthewake243
#28 A Patch Being Worn By Fighter Pilots Of The Taiwanese Air Force
Image source: thelure2112
#29 52,000 Christmas Lights Decorating A B-52
Image source: BrewCityChaser
#30 New York Control Asking For Help Looking For The Missing Submarine
Image source: arbiass
Follow Us