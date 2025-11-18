Monkeys Fight Off Kidnapper To Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl From Abandoned House

A group of unlikely heroes managed to save the life of an innocent 6-year-old girl, who was lured away by an unidentified man with cruel intentions.
The harrowing incident took place in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India, where a child was taken away by a stranger to an abandoned house on Saturday, September 21.
Trigger warning: This article contains details of child abuse and sexual assault
A troop of monkeys intervened just in time to rescue a 6-year-old girl from being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh, India
Image credits: Zahra Amiri / Unsplash (Representational Image)
Image credits: Anders J / Unsplash (Representational Image)
The little girl was playing outdoors when the stranger took her away, according to the minor girl’s father.
Local reports claimed that the young victim was nearly sexually assaulted by the accused man, but his efforts were thwarted by a troop of monkeys who forced him to back off.
The unidentified offender retreated due to the advances of the aggressive monkeys, and he eventually fled the scene.
The child’s father revealed that the girl was playing outside when the stranger took her away to an abandoned house
Image credits: Jeevan / Pixabay (Representational Image)
When the child was back home, she narrated the terrifying ordeal to her parents and revealed that the accused man took her clothes off before the monkeys “saved her from the accused,” the family said, according to local news outlet Times of India.
“My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified though. He also threatened my child that he would kill me…” the heartbroken parent said.
The father also noted that he could have lost his daughter forever if it weren’t for the monkeys.
“My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened,” he told the outlet
Image credits: Mathivanan Selvaraj / Unsplash (Representational Image)
The incident is currently being investigated, and law enforcement agents revealed that the sex fiend is still on the run.
“We’ve heard about the incident involving monkeys and are investigating the matter,” a local police officer told the outlet.
“We’re trying to identify and nab the accused,” he added.
