30 Funny One-Panel Comics By Canadian Cartoonist Scott Johnston (New Pics)

Scott Johnston is a skilled cartoonist who has been drawing for newspapers for more than 20 years. Recently, he has started sharing his humor on social media platforms, where he creates entertaining single-panel cartoons.

Scott enjoys exploring new ideas and subjects in his work. He found that sharing his cartoons online has helped him reach a much wider audience, connecting with thousands of fans and making them laugh in the process.

More info: Instagram | scottjohnstoncartoons.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#2

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#3

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#4

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#5

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#6

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#7

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#8

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#9

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#10

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#11

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#12

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#13

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#14

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#15

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#16

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#17

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#18

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#19

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#20

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#21

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#22

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#23

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#24

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#25

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#26

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#27

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#28

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#29

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

#30

Image source: scottjohnstoncartoons

