“Zillennials”: 30 Posts From People Who Feel Like They Belong Between Generations, As Shared By This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Generational discourse is pretty popular, even if it mostly exists for one group or another to pass blame on why, say, the diamond industry or business wear is dying. Self-proclaimed experts pass around sweeping descriptions of what one group likes and dislikes with supreme confidence. So if you sometimes feel like you don’t fit the many, many molds out there, you aren’t alone.
This Facebook group gathers the memes, life experiences, and situations experienced by those caught between being a millennial and gen z. We got in touch with the team behind it to find out more. So upvote whatever you find relatable, funny, or inexplicable, and comment your own thoughts on what it might mean to be between generations.
#1 This
Image source: Born Zillennial, realBrookNash
#2 Every Time I See A Warthog I Think Of This!
Image source: Born Zillennial
#3 I’d Hear Them Out
Image source: Born Zillennial, SamuelSaulsbury
#4 The Things That Keep Me Up At Night
Image source: Born Zillennial, thehyyyype
#5 How Many Of You Feel This Same Way?
Image source: Born Zillennial
#6 Growing Up Is Realizing You Carry An Emotional Support Water Bottle Every Where You Go
Image source: Born Zillennial, MissJCousins
#7 I Remember That Nice Warm Feeling Of A Freshly Burned Cd
Image source: Born Zillennial, mcdadstuff
#8 Not Green Day
Image source: Born Zillennial, momsense_ensues
#9 I Feel Like This Is Scary Accurate For All Of Us
Image source: Born Zillennial
#10 In Retrospect I Shoulda Done It
Image source: Born Zillennial, Danika_Lyle
#11 Not ‘A’ Hedgehog, The Hedgehog
Image source: Born Zillennial, albert12798
#12 Felt Like This Belongs Here For Those Of Us Pushing 30+
Image source: Born Zillennial
#13 Nah That Looked Great I’d Get Them. I’m Cringe And I’m Free
Image source: Born Zillennial, korndiddy
#14 Because Tonight Will Be The Night That I Fall For You Over Againnnnnn
Image source: Born Zillennial
#15 That And 90’s Music Being In The Classic Rock Genre Is Killing Me
Image source: Born Zillennial, KatieDeal99
#16 No One Warned Me
Image source: Born Zillennial, Bexdora
#17 This Movie Was My Favorite
Image source: Born Zillennial, lothlenan
#18 It Makes Sense Now
Image source: Born Zillennial, roastmalone_
#19 My Brain Reacting To Any Minor Inconvenience
Image source: Born Zillennial
#20 Welp—
Image source: Born Zillennial
#21 Not Only Did My Parents Have This, But They Gave It To Me As My First Alarm Clock
Image source: Born Zillennial
#22 I Didn’t Realize We Stopped
Image source: Born Zillennial
#23 Oh…each Year That Goes By There Seems To Be Something That Becomes “Antique”
Image source: Born Zillennial, jessecase
#24 It’s A Reasonable Conclusion
Image source: Born Zillennial, KatieDeal99
#25 I Still Want To Take A Bite Out Of Them
Image source: Born Zillennial
#26 Suddenly I Have Aged About 50 Years
Image source: Born Zillennial, gothbabys
#27 This Is Real In An Alternative Universe. I Feel It
Image source: Born Zillennial, AutoBotanist
#28 Probably Because We’re 2000 And Late
Image source: Born Zillennial, WITCHTRlALS
#29 Caaaaarlll!!!
Image source: Born Zillennial
#30 Peak Fashion
Image source: Born Zillennial
