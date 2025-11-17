“Zillennials”: 30 Posts From People Who Feel Like They Belong Between Generations, As Shared By This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Generational discourse is pretty popular, even if it mostly exists for one group or another to pass blame on why, say, the diamond industry or business wear is dying. Self-proclaimed experts pass around sweeping descriptions of what one group likes and dislikes with supreme confidence. So if you sometimes feel like you don’t fit the many, many molds out there, you aren’t alone. 

This Facebook group gathers the memes, life experiences, and situations experienced by those caught between being a millennial and gen z. We got in touch with the team behind it to find out more. So upvote whatever you find relatable, funny, or inexplicable, and comment your own thoughts on what it might mean to be between generations. 

More info: Facebook

#1 This

Image source: Born Zillennial, realBrookNash

#2 Every Time I See A Warthog I Think Of This!

Image source: Born Zillennial

#3 I’d Hear Them Out

Image source: Born Zillennial, SamuelSaulsbury

#4 The Things That Keep Me Up At Night

Image source: Born Zillennial, thehyyyype

#5 How Many Of You Feel This Same Way?

Image source: Born Zillennial

#6 Growing Up Is Realizing You Carry An Emotional Support Water Bottle Every Where You Go

Image source: Born Zillennial, MissJCousins

#7 I Remember That Nice Warm Feeling Of A Freshly Burned Cd

Image source: Born Zillennial, mcdadstuff

#8 Not Green Day

Image source: Born Zillennial, momsense_ensues

#9 I Feel Like This Is Scary Accurate For All Of Us

Image source: Born Zillennial

#10 In Retrospect I Shoulda Done It

Image source: Born Zillennial, Danika_Lyle

#11 Not ‘A’ Hedgehog, The Hedgehog

Image source: Born Zillennial, albert12798

#12 Felt Like This Belongs Here For Those Of Us Pushing 30+

Image source: Born Zillennial

#13 Nah That Looked Great I’d Get Them. I’m Cringe And I’m Free

Image source: Born Zillennial, korndiddy

#14 Because Tonight Will Be The Night That I Fall For You Over Againnnnnn

Image source: Born Zillennial

#15 That And 90’s Music Being In The Classic Rock Genre Is Killing Me

Image source: Born Zillennial, KatieDeal99

#16 No One Warned Me

Image source: Born Zillennial, Bexdora

#17 This Movie Was My Favorite

Image source: Born Zillennial, lothlenan

#18 It Makes Sense Now

Image source: Born Zillennial, roastmalone_

#19 My Brain Reacting To Any Minor Inconvenience

Image source: Born Zillennial

#20 Welp—

Image source: Born Zillennial

#21 Not Only Did My Parents Have This, But They Gave It To Me As My First Alarm Clock

Image source: Born Zillennial

#22 I Didn’t Realize We Stopped

Image source: Born Zillennial

#23 Oh…each Year That Goes By There Seems To Be Something That Becomes “Antique”

Image source: Born Zillennial, jessecase

#24 It’s A Reasonable Conclusion

Image source: Born Zillennial, KatieDeal99

#25 I Still Want To Take A Bite Out Of Them

Image source: Born Zillennial

#26 Suddenly I Have Aged About 50 Years

Image source: Born Zillennial, gothbabys

#27 This Is Real In An Alternative Universe. I Feel It

Image source: Born Zillennial, AutoBotanist

#28 Probably Because We’re 2000 And Late

Image source: Born Zillennial, WITCHTRlALS

#29 Caaaaarlll!!!

Image source: Born Zillennial

#30 Peak Fashion

Image source: Born Zillennial

