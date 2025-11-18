These Are The Most Embarrassing Moments From The 76th Emmys

For the second time this year, Hollywood gathered to celebrate some of their biggest stars.
The 2024 Primetime Emmys were hosted this past Sunday to honor the best in American television, recognizing shows which aired from June 1, 2023 until May 31, 2024.
And what every award show has in common are its “moments”: some heartwarming, some laughable, and of course, some are just downright awkward.
Here are 11 of those puzzling moments from the 76th Emmys that were too awkward to ignore.
#1 John Oliver’s F-Bomb
As Oliver won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, he gave an utterly chaotic speech, which included an homage to his dog, who has passed away.
When the crowd played him off, he simply yelled “F–K YOU.”
#2 Fans Argue “The Bear” Was Put In The Wrong Category
The Bear scored 11 awards, breaking its own record, but fans online were quick to say the show should not have been placed in the comedy category.
“All those actors and actual comedies deserve better,” someone said.
The show is one built on consequences and grief, but the show’s producers see it as a comedy.
#3 Jean Smart Poking Fun At The Streaming Wars
When the American actress accepted her trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Jean took a moment to tease about the constantly changing names in streaming companies.
When thanking her crew, she said “HBO” before catching herself. “…Max,” she added. “I’m sorry. Just what we needed, another network!”
HBO Max, a streamer for HBO, was re-named as just Max, prompting lots of confusion.
#4 Sofia Vergara Ignored An Emmy Staff Member
As the Colombian-American actress was walking the red carpet, a woman beside her appeared to have been trying to usher her away. Sofia, however, paid no attention and continued to take selfies.
The star was nominated for Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco.
#5 Reality Star’s “Unrecognizable” New Look
Plane Jane from RuPaul’s Drag Race left all the red carpet onlookers puzzled.
The Boston native wore a skintight mini red dress with plumped lips and tattoos covering a vast majority of her body, and fans took to the Internet to express their reactions.
One said, “We have to stan I’m afraid.”
#6 Lamorne Morris Telling Producers To “Shut Up”
Morris won his first-ever Emmy in the category “Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series” this past Sunday for his role in Fargo.
During his acceptance speech, the star can be heard telling producers to “shut up” when they tried to hurry him off.
#7 Tyler James Williams’ Cutoff Suit Certainly Showed A Lot
All night, people on X were talking about the actor’s arms, saying he “even had Robin Roberts stammering. Damn.”
Williams was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his role in Abbott Elementary.
#8 Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s “Cringe” Mid-Ceremony Commercial
The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez did a sketch where the former said it was okay to drink at the Emmys, later elaborating on information about the drink.
Turns out, the entire sketch was a commercial for the whiskey “Johnnie Walker Blue Label.”
Moss-Bachrach had won an award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
#9 “Scouring” Grindr Callout On X
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Amanda Tori took to social media to call out her co-star Dawn.
She wrote, “The way Dawn is next to me at the Emmys SCOURING Grindr idk whether to be proud or disgusted.”
#10 Hannah Einbinder’s Mom Tweets Her Very Strong Opinion
After Liza Colón Zayas beat Hannah Einbinder for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Hannah’s mom promptly wrote “F–K. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!” The tweet has since been deleted.
Einbinder was nominated for the same category in honor of her role in Hacks.
#11 The Cast Of Rupaul’s Drag Race Reportedly Walked Out After Losing
When The Traitors won for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, the team of RuPaul’s Drag Race appeared to walk out and head towards the lobby after being nominated in the same category.
