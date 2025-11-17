Hey Pandas, What Was The Strangest Thing You Have Ever Seen On The Side Of The Road?

I have seen pig skins hanging on the fence.
#1
Uhhh idk there’s alot I won’t dive in into the bad ones tho.
This happened twice actually. One time on a bus another time on a road trip. You see where I live there is a lot of turtles , and I was one a bus ride to school one day when the bus driver noticed a (alive) turtle crossing the road . She immediately called up another kid to pick up the turtle and take it back to the pond , saving the turtles life. Now I’m on a road trip with my family one day when we see a (alive again) turtle crossing the street , my dad quickly went up grabbed the turtle (which was also a snapping turtle) and took the turtle back in the pond. Getting a lot of turtle bites along the way, at least the turtle didn’t get run over
#2
Is it okay to say “your mum” as you have perfectly set up the question for that answer.
#3
Maybe not the strangest, but we saw an armadillo the other day! Living its best life, searching for food.
#4
Dunno if this counts but while I was in Vegas I saw some dude taking a sh*t right on the street. Right outside of a Target. On The Strip pretty sure.
#5
I saw an ostrich on the side of a two lane country road in the northwest region of Georgia, USA.
#6
Probably when I was I. St. Louis Missouri, I saw a pigeon eating a rat, a man laying in a pile of tires, and cars without tires on the sides of roads
#7
A toilet. I was an art student and thought it would be a great to stop the car and take pictures of it. Weird times.
#8
My brother who had just gotten his driving license, his car and the police. My mum stopped behind the cops. The told her that they caught him speeding and were giving him a fine. After that i think the cops let my brother off easy because they saw in my mum’s face that she wasn’t going to let him get away easy when we got home. So my mother, brother and the cops
#9
One day, we were going south on the freeway. On the other side of the freeway, going north there was a man mowing his grass on a tractor and the tractor was on fire! It was a divided highway and there was no way we could just turn around to warn him. But surely, someone going north would have warned him???
#10
In Australia we often get strange but funny displays on the side of the road/farms around the holidays. Things like hay bales dressed as santas or minions, or mannequins on tractors etc. One time I saw one depicting each member of their family, dressed as santas, with a Merry Christmas and Thank you to firefighters sign (it was during bushfire season).
#11
a perfectly normal couch
#12
A bunch of teenagers laying on the side of the highway next to a pickup truck on my way to school.
#13
Tom Green ******* a dead moose. I didn’t see it first hand, but growing up in the 90s it’s an image I can’t get out of my head, for better or worse.
#14
a dead bird which was completely flat
#15
It was like the raw meat of a deer, the whole deer was there but the skin of its side was off and you could see the meat and bones. Not really strange but it stuck with me.
#16
I walk to work and there is a random homemade Christmas sweater just laying in the road, it’s been there for weeks. Then about a half block later there is a hoodie draped on a fence. Makes me wonder WTH happened. LOL
#17
I used to commute a long distance on the highway, around 60 miles/95 km one way, and saw disturbing amounts of vehicles on fire on the side of the road. I saw one at least once a year, which is way more often than I feel it should have happened.
#18
A burning cabin
#19
Me and my mom saw things on the side of the road that looked like wombats. We don’t live in australia so it was strange to see them.
#20
A drum major hat? Like one from a high school? But it was super old and looked like it was from the 90s?
#21
A bright pink pickup truck. I kid you not – a bright pink pickup truck!
#22
A plastic bag w blood pouring out of it.
#23
Was driving home from a camping trip, was near the end of July and was about hour from home on a busy road in lower NY. Pedaling down the side of the road I see a grown man dressed like the guy on the Gorton fish sticks box. Full length yellow rain coat with matching hat and boots. Looked like a 6’ft banana(was his own scale) riding one of those adult tricycles. My first thought aside from “wtf was that?”, was how hot he must be in that outfit. It was atleast 90⁰F that day and I was sweating with the AC on. Then just as I’m passing him I notice something sticking out from the front of his handle bars and almost ended up rearending the guy in front of me when I realized what it was. He had one of those white canes used by the blind and he had what looked like a wheel from a shopping cart duct taped to the end of it rolling in front of him. Not sure about other areas, but we have ruts cut into the shoulder of the roads here so if you aren’t paying attention or fall asleep you hear a noise and feel a vibration when you drive over them to warn you. Well he was kind of using them the same way, but in reverse. He was using wheel on the end of the cane to keep him off of the road and going in a straight line. My grandma was born blind so I know how creative she could get with being able to do daily tasks, but I was half impressed(that he had the balls to try it) and half dumfounded that he came up with that and thought it was a good idea. Stopped at a drive thru about half mile up the road and we were talking/laughing about it while we waited at the window. The girl working there heard us and said she knew who we were talking about and told us he does that almost every day and dresses like that so people will see him and that he really is blind and not just some nut job out for a ride. Was almost 15yrs ago but still picture it and laugh sometimes. But respect for not giving up and finding a way👍
#24
On the side of the road eh? A pickup truck, on fire, with a giant trailerm bug enough for two cars. On the trailer was a huge, monstrously huge decorative strawberry , at least 7 feet high (like for a parade or something) and two Harley bikes. A long haired, leather- clad guy (Harley’s Angel?) was frantically hauling the motorcycles off the trailer. One of the most unexpected sights ever – TRuck, ok- trailer, ok- bikes ok but what was with that strawberry?
#25
3 lawn chairs just sitting there or a HUGE american flag
#26
A naked man being chased by police.
Follow Us