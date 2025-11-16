“Hey Pandas, What War Do You Think Should Have Never Been Fought? (Closed)

This question is for the history buffs .
#1
every single one
#2
Ukraine vs Russia
#3
The current one. Put in has no reason to attack Ukraine. He just wants to watch the world burn.
#4
The one going on right now. Only Putin and his stupid possy want it, but literally everyone else in the world just wants it over. The only reason he’s actually invading is for more political power, and that’s the most messed up thing probably ever. I hope that him and his monstrous supporters all get what they deserve.
#5
Every damned war!
#6
The great emu war, 1932 THE EMUS WON (search it up if you don’t believe me)
#7
I suppose the correct answer would be ‘All of them!’.
But my 2 favourite stupid reasons a war started are:
The pastry war 1828.
Where France went to war with Mexico because they refused to compensate a French pastry chef living in Mexico City who’s café was damaged during a military coup.
The Bird S**t War 1864
Where Spain attacked Peru because they wanted their bird poop (because it was a fantastic fertiliser) and Peru wanted it for themselves. Peru Called in Chile to help and they had a 2 year war literally over s**t!
#8
I’d say Vietnam, but also I respect Vietnam vets. Just not the president at the time
#9
The great Emu War as another Panda said lol
#10
The current one between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine didn’t do anything to deserve this!! #StandWithUkraine
#11
My answer would be Vietnam even though my dad is a veteran from that war. It just made no sense for the United States to be in a jungle in Southeast Asia. The lost lives for a war that didn’t have to be.
#12
Every single war.
I just wish those who decide to wage war would actually fight it and not thousands of soldiers and civilians.
#13
Ukraine vrs Russia. Every one dishes trouble I their own countries. Yes we Americans knew Trump sucked. And lot of us didn’t buy into his bullshot no matter what media is saying. Hence why we have Biden now. He isn’t awesome. But he has a hard line of mistakes to follow up. One of those being the back of Russia. We don’t back Russia in this attack. We never will. F**k all of that. I don’t need a nuclear war right now and neither do any one of you reading this. So how about we stop both of them in there shoes. No more. No more war!
#14
That depends on your perspective. Should the Revolutionary War have been fought? If it hadn’t, would we still be part of England? What about the Civil War and slavery? WWII, we needed to join to help stop the Holocaust. But, on the flip side, would the world have bettered itself without the violence? I hope that would be the case.
#15
Good vs evil
#16
Good vs Evil
#17
This one! This war – This stupid, stupid war. Ugh!
#18
Any war is a war that should never have been fought
#19
War should never have been invented. We should all be able to live in peace

#20
The goddamn Emu War!
THE EMUS WON!
Oversimplified has a great video about it on youtube
#21
All
#22
ALL OF THEM. including the current one.
#23
I believe that the Vietnam, Spanish-American, and Emu wars should not have been fought.
For Vietnam we just should have never entered. This was just a time of unwanted hysteria.
For the same reasons with the Spanish-American war. Just hysteria mixed with a possible conspiracy.
Finally the Emu war was just stupid. No reason to fight or lose to Emus in Australia
#24
Vietnam, Korea
#25
Every. Stinking. One. If the American Revolution could have just been a nice letter, we’d all have felt better :(
#26
Being from the “Peace” Era… Vietnam. We had no horse in that race and so many lives were forever affected by loss.
