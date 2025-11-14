22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

Long live the long-lived Las Vegas! What could possibly go wrong when millions of people descend on a city known for excess and a certain distancing-from-the-real world? Add alcohol in to the mix, and you have images that probably won’t be proudly shared on Instagram. All of these were shared on our hotel nightmares website (linked below) by visitors to the infamous Sin City. Enjoy the trip through the nightmarish views of Las Vegas hotels.
#1 The winner of “The worst hotel chair” award
From a worker in Las Vegas for two months, at an off-strip “extended stay” motel.
#2 A Hellevator from a strip hotel in Las Vegas
Great hotel. Clean. Outstanding staff but the ‘older” wing elevators are surreal in their nastiness.
#3 “Veal!”
From a guest who found three packages of meat (or smack) behind a television at the El Cortez in Las Vegas. To paraphrase Bill Murray from the classic film ‘Meatballs’, “Today’s winner is Jennifer from Cabin 7 who guessed ‘Some kind of meat?’”
#4 From Professional Traveler And Writer Jennifer
Jennifer thinks the drapes over the AC was a conspiracy to suffocate her. Binions/Las Vegas
#5 Billy Barty slept here
What Mensa candidate puts a phone at the floor level. Great for drunk dialing at 3 am. “Hey baby…how you doing? I just wuz jus thinging that mehbe we…(one massive vowel movement)…zzzzz…..”But since it’s a handicapped room there might be a more reasonable explanation. At a non-chain hotel in Las Vegas.
#6 Casino restroom spittoon
At a downtown property in Las Vegas when the PBR rodeo was in town.
#7 They almost made it from the bar back to their room before vomiting in the hallway
Almost.
#8 Little pig, little pig, let me come in…
Or I’ll stand and I’ll kick and I’ll shout shout shout shout! A seriously dinged door from a suburban Las Vegas hotel. Wasn’t this a Nicholas Cages movie?
#9 A ghost in the room?
First, what’s up with all of the curtains and drapes? It’s not like the window WASN’T painted over in black and sealed permanently. But what’s with the orb? A guest who never checked out? Binions in Las Vegas.
#10 Hell-avator
What happens in Las Vegas apparently stays in Las Vegas but all over the elevators at the Flamingo.
#11 Someone lost so much downstairs that they bit the lampshade
#12 Another one from Jennifer
She spotted a squashed cockroach that tried to get out of the Treasure Island but got stopped short of the door.
#13 The trifecta: a pube, hair and blood
I feel like I hit the Daily Triple. From left to right: a curly black hair, a head hair and a tiny drop of plasma that points to OJ. Another reason you never want to pull back the cover spread unless you’re truly ready for it. At a Boyds hotel in Las Vegas.
#14 Room service hair
“Got my little wicker basket with a toasted bagel wrapped up in a napkin to keep it toasty…lifted the napkin…voile’. Body hair that I doubt was from a head or chest.”
#15 At Caesars Palace
From a couple who were trying to have a romantic Valentines Night until they saw the stains on the bed skirt.
#16 What drains in Vegas, stays in Vegas
Any other city, there could be some reasonable explanations for crusty material that pooled around the drain in the bath tub.
#17 Floor puke
A new marketing slogan from the Las Vegas Convention and Tourism Bureau: Come, play, party and remember, what happens in Vegas STAYS in Vegas…especially that blood that you apparently “leaked” onto the chair in your hotel room.
#18 A little splatter on the carpet right next to a bed in Henderson
#19 Odd, bleach-like stains on the bed spread mid-strip
#20 Chair streak
#21 A “happy stain”
On the arm of a couch in a hotel that is JUST down the street from McCarran Airport.
