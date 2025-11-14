22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

by

Long live the long-lived Las Vegas! What could possibly go wrong when millions of people descend on a city known for excess and a certain distancing-from-the-real world? Add alcohol in to the mix, and you have images that probably won’t be proudly shared on Instagram. All of these were shared on our hotel nightmares website (linked below) by visitors to the infamous Sin City. Enjoy the trip through the nightmarish views of Las Vegas hotels.

More info: hotelnightmares.com

#1 The winner of “The worst hotel chair” award

From a worker in Las Vegas for two months, at an off-strip “extended stay” motel.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#2 A Hellevator from a strip hotel in Las Vegas

Great hotel. Clean. Outstanding staff but the ‘older” wing elevators are surreal in their nastiness.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#3 “Veal!”

From a guest who found three packages of meat (or smack) behind a television at the El Cortez in Las Vegas. To paraphrase Bill Murray from the classic film ‘Meatballs’, “Today’s winner is Jennifer from Cabin 7 who guessed ‘Some kind of meat?’”

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#4 From Professional Traveler And Writer Jennifer

Jennifer thinks the drapes over the AC was a conspiracy to suffocate her. Binions/Las Vegas

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

Image source: iputmylifeonashelf.com

#5 Billy Barty slept here

What Mensa candidate puts a phone at the floor level. Great for drunk dialing at 3 am. “Hey baby…how you doing? I just wuz jus thinging that mehbe we…(one massive vowel movement)…zzzzz…..”But since it’s a handicapped room there might be a more reasonable explanation. At a non-chain hotel in Las Vegas.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#6 Casino restroom spittoon

At a downtown property in Las Vegas when the PBR rodeo was in town.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#7 They almost made it from the bar back to their room before vomiting in the hallway

Almost.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#8 Little pig, little pig, let me come in…

Or I’ll stand and I’ll kick and I’ll shout shout shout shout! A seriously dinged door from a suburban Las Vegas hotel. Wasn’t this a Nicholas Cages movie?

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#9 A ghost in the room?

First, what’s up with all of the curtains and drapes? It’s not like the window WASN’T painted over in black and sealed permanently. But what’s with the orb? A guest who never checked out? Binions in Las Vegas.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#10 Hell-avator

What happens in Las Vegas apparently stays in Las Vegas but all over the elevators at the Flamingo.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#11 Someone lost so much downstairs that they bit the lampshade

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#12 Another one from Jennifer

She spotted a squashed cockroach that tried to get out of the Treasure Island but got stopped short of the door.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

Image source: iputmylifeonashelf.com

#13 The trifecta: a pube, hair and blood

I feel like I hit the Daily Triple. From left to right: a curly black hair, a head hair and a tiny drop of plasma that points to OJ. Another reason you never want to pull back the cover spread unless you’re truly ready for it. At a Boyds hotel in Las Vegas.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#14 Room service hair

“Got my little wicker basket with a toasted bagel wrapped up in a napkin to keep it toasty…lifted the napkin…voile’. Body hair that I doubt was from a head or chest.”

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#15 At Caesars Palace

From a couple who were trying to have a romantic Valentines Night until they saw the stains on the bed skirt.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#16 What drains in Vegas, stays in Vegas

Any other city, there could be some reasonable explanations for crusty material that pooled around the drain in the bath tub.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#17 Floor puke

A new marketing slogan from the Las Vegas Convention and Tourism Bureau: Come, play, party and remember, what happens in Vegas STAYS in Vegas…especially that blood that you apparently “leaked” onto the chair in your hotel room.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#18 A little splatter on the carpet right next to a bed in Henderson

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#19 Odd, bleach-like stains on the bed spread mid-strip

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#20 Chair streak

A new marketing slogan from the Las Vegas Convention and Tourism Bureau: Come, play, party and remember, what happens in Vegas STAYS in Vegas…especially that blood that you apparently “leaked” onto the chair in your hotel room.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

#21 A “happy stain”

On the arm of a couch in a hotel that is JUST down the street from McCarran Airport.

22 Pics Of Hotel Horrors From Las Vegas Shared By Visitors

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Science Teaches Us How to Survive the Apocalypse
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2017
55 Interesting Facts And Stories From Around The World, Backed Up By Pics To Prove Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2025
I Draw Comics About Our Modern-Day Apocalypse (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Giant Raven Costume By Rah-Bop
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Isla Fisher Breaks Silence On “Tough Couple Of Years” Amid Split With Sacha Baron Cohen
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
A Series Of Illustrations I Produced To Reflect Different States Of Emotion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.