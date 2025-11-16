Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Regret Doing Or Wish You Could Take Back? (Closed)

Explain why.
#1
I have an awful relationship with my mom, and it is mainly my fault. I haven’t been the nicest or respectful to her, and have usually rejected her attempts to mend our relationship. I’ve lost almost all trust in her now, and I’m afraid it’s too late.
#2
I once wrote a rude note to someone and said it was from my best friend. Don’t know why I did it, but I felt terrible afterward and she got so angry at me. I apologized but I felt so bad.
#3
Yea…. Something i said to my friend when he was divorcing, i was friends with the couple but i met her a few years before i meet him, She was a schoolmate of mine, and him i only meet a few years after they where married, and he semmed to be a great guy, had his work provided for his family, did all the house chores ( She worked at a restaurant so crazy schedule ) loved their Daughter, but She had told me more than once She wanted to divorce him, because She didn’t saw herself with him because he was to ” vanilla” só much só that She ended up cheating on him with a coworker, the idiot graveled behind her and forgave her, a few years later She Said She wanted the divorce, ( acording to him ) because he only cares for his friends and her Mother ( which well… His father had died that year and his Mother was sick,and his brother had drug isues ) in sum after She told him that he came to talk to me because i was her best friend and sh….t, when he told me the reasons She had gave him for wanting the divorce, and remembering what She had told me, i got pissed off, really pissed off, só i ended up saying something like, yea you’re an idiot, you’re her crying for her, and she’s probably f*****g some dude in your bed right now ( turns out i wasn’t intirely wrong, but i should had chosen my words better )
#4
Things that did to get back at my husband for leaving Mt after a year of marriage. We got married I was 16 and he was 18. And he left and didn’t come back for two weeks and when he came back we where split up. No reason why. I lived in family that did not believe in divorce so my father had no idea what to say to me. I think he really just wanted me out of the house idk. I loved my husband I stayed single and without anyone for a year and then I meet someone was with him for three months I seventeen then. And then my husband comes back he was 20 and he stayed for 3 weeks left again. This time I found out I was pregnant. And he left a note but I had a gut feeling he was lying. Anyway we where suppose to be still together because he left to help his mother well. I’m 6 weeks pregnant I’m Christmas shopping at Kmart for my family. He is with his ex girl friend that is 31 yr old. I go up to him as calm as possible trying not be anger I tell him I’ll forget about all of everything if he just will come home, I tell him I’m pregnant I tell him how many weeks it not mine.well I told him to do the math. He wouldn’t listen so here I am on my own. My dad not happy about it. I’m not happy about it. But I kinda am cause it my first child. I am not with anyone for months. I get with someone. I never tell him about our baby again. Almost two yrs later I get DNA test done on our child comes back positive. I’m with someone, however things go south. I figure well he can’t be any worse we get back together. He never accepts all the wrongs he did. However he dose say he is sorry. I get angery about the things he won’t admit to. I get revenge on the way I think will hurt him worse I won’t say it because I am ashamed of what I did do. Even more then I use to be because it was childish and not worth it. Anyhow I regert that I do. I wish I never tryed to get him back. It hurt so much though he was my first love. I went through so much when we where split up and I had a baby without anyone to be there with me. Not even my mother or my father. People probably ask why I even wanted to get back with my husband. Because I love him and I know there are worse people out there. I try dating. He is the father of my kids. We have so much history. And also I don’t want to go through all the c**p again just for someone else. I’d rather live in the now when we are both happy and have three kids. We are stronger then ever. We have been through so much together. We have both forgave each other. We have both held each other through hard times. We aways talk about everything together. We plan everything together. We trust each other. I would never give that up for anything. But I have regerts. I feel I should have stayed single should have got a DNA test and then got back together. Didn’t try to get revenge.
