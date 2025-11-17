30 People Share The Absolute Dumbest Things They’ve Heard Come Out Of Someone’s Mouth

We’re always told by kind and caring teachers that “there’s no such thing as a stupid question.” And while this sentiment can be helpful in classrooms to ensure students feel safe, there comes a point in our lives where we learn that there actually are dumb questions. And we should probably keep them between us and Google…
One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share the dumbest things they’ve ever heard people say, and boy, did they deliver. From ignorant assumptions about history to blatant medical misinformation, there’s no end to what people will say stupid things about. Enjoy scrolling through these replies that might make you feel like a genius, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you facepalm!
#1
That there’s no difference between turkey and ham because “they both come from birds.”
I guess pigs really do fly in their world.
#2
“My chiropractor can cure autism with his bare hands and some essential oils.” Too bad her chiropractor couldn’t cure stupid.
#3
This involves a conversation with a guy I used to work with who was trying to lose weight so he was cutting down on pasta.
Him : I’ve been doing pretty good, haven’t had pasta in 2 weeks.
Me : That’s awesome, what’s that you got in your hand there?
Him : Mac and Cheese.
Me : I thought you said you haven’t had pasta in 2 weeks?
Him : I haven’t, this is Mac and cheese.
#4
I was microwaving some food, I hit the 1 so it would automatically cook it for a minute. My friend asked “Why did you put it in for a minute? I usually put mine in for 60 seconds”. I had to explain to him that it’s the same thing. We were in high school.
#5
I was talking with a man from Pakistan and he asked me what my core beliefs were. I said my core beliefs were rooted in science and he responded with ‘OH SCIENCE, so all you care about is plastic surgery boob jobs.’ He took the entire field of science and labeled it as ‘boob jobs’.
#6
Was on the bus headed to class in Honolulu, a Southerner got on and asked the driver,
“Do y’all take American Dollars?”
The driver pointed at the American flag sticker on the window and with extreme exasperation said,
“You’re in America.”
#7
“How long does it take the meat to grow back on a cow when you shave it off?”
#8
*a new hire at the cotton mill that had dropped out of school to go to work*
“How long do we get off for spring break?”
#9
Someone in our group lost a flip flop in a river, we watched it float down stream.
Another person in our group said to be patient because it’ll eventually do a full loop and come back.
#10
“Salmonella is only caused by salmon. You’re a chef you should know that”
#11
You can’t get pregnant if you are on top
#12
I dated a girl who thought sea horses were the size of regular horses. She was so disappointed at the aquarium
#13
“I’m allergic to oxygen.”
I asked if they meant to say ‘oxycodone’ and they insisted, no, they were allergic to oxygen.
#14
When I was working a customer service job a lady was verifying her serial number and said Z as in xylophone. My brain literally shut off for about 10 seconds.
#15
“Well she never got pregnant before” after his gf got pregnant and after asking my friend why didn’t he use protection.
#16
“Its forbidden to smoke indoors now, but immigrants are allowed to live!”
She was dead serious.
I am hardly ever speechless, but that was one of these rare occasions.
#17
A manager at my old job thought Alaska was an island next to Hawaii, because that’s what it looks like on a map.
Also asked me one day if you could get an std from breathing the same air as someone with an std.
There were more but I can’t remember the rest.
And this person was in charge…
#18
“You have your facts and I’ll have my facts”
#19
These fireworks are wet. I’m gonna dry them off in the microwave.
#20
“I don’t have a girlfriend because females are too intimidated because of my career.”
He was an assistant manager at Outback Steakhouse.
#21
“What year did this happen?”
We were watching the Lord of the Rings
#22
“This steak tastes just like beef”
#23
If you drink a coke & then a diet coke, the sugar cancels out.
#24
I knew someone who thought the sun and the moon were the same thing. She was 18 and just graduated high school.
#25
I didn’t take the promotion, because I would be paying too much in taxes.
#26
“People in England knew about the Queen’s passing before we did (Americans) because of the time difference!”
Meaning that because of the time difference, English people are somehow 6-8 hours AHEAD in the future??
#27
Years ago, I found myself watching MTV “Street Smarts” with a man I had recently met. The question asked on the show was to put these events in chronological order from oldest to most recent, the events were: Civil War, Man on the Moon, Ice Age. I laughed, I joked what a ridiculous question it was, he didn’t seem the least amused, so I asked him, you know this, right? He replied, “I’m not good with dates”
#28
Asked for diet water on a plane
#29
I was solving a Rubik’s cube and a guy asked me how many sides it has and if I can make them all blue
#30
I dated a girl who thought “the hole in the ozone layer are where the space shuttle come through to land.”
