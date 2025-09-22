Fashion Photographer Helps Abandoned Dogs Find “Forever Homes”

Fashion and portrait photographer Richard Phibbs believes photographs can change, inspire, and motivate. Since 2012, Phibbs has donated his services to the Humane Society of New York to create portraits of dogs up for adoption to help find them “forever homes”. The best of his photographs are featured in a new publication, “Rescue Me” (Aperture, 2016), along with the story of each dog on its journey from often shocking circumstances of abandonment and rejection, through rescue and the joy experienced in the new homes these pictures helped them find.
Phibbs’ photographs are far more than dog portraits; they are heartwarming stories for animal lovers all over the world.
More info: richardphibbs.com | aperture.org
#1 Cookie
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#2 Zeppy
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#3 Chelsea
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#4 Yoko
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#5 Buddy
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#6 Hugo
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#7 Christopher
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#8 Jojo
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#9 Little Lowell
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#10 Laura Jayne
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#11 Finn
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#12 Nuno
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#13 Davey
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#14 Danny
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#15 Jonathan
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#16 Julian
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#17 Violetta
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#18 Cedric
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#19 Yoda
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#20 Jodey
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#21 Gelsey
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#22 Veronica
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#23 Baxter
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#24 Franie
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#25 Lowell
Image source: Richard Phibbs
#26 Papi
Image source: Richard Phibbs
Follow Us