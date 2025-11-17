Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Learned That More People Should Know? (Closed)

Let’s hear it!
#1
2 things-
1) a 30% is better than a zero. alot better. submit that assignment even if it’s not finished
2) if a therapist isn’t working out, that’s okay, it takes time and effort, I now have the best therapist ever and I went through like… four therapists before meeting my therapist soul mate 😭
#2
Even though the fake spider webs look really cool and spooky, don’t put them up outside, as they will trap birds, insects, and small animals, who can’t get out and die. If you still want spiderwebs, either hang your up inside, on a window, or use a large rope spiderweb, which animals can’t get stuck in.
#3
No matter who you are or how much money you have LEARN how to budget and manage your finances yourself. Male female rich poor young old: learn to navigate banks and credit and investments. Yourself. You never know what is waiting in your life. Ps. I got my first credit card at age 16; did my first personal tax return at age 22; started my retirement savings at age 23. I am F75. These $$$ choices paid off big time in my life.
#4
Damselflies when mating, form a heart shape from their union. They always lay eggs on the top of fresh water. If the male loses the grip of the female, the female could easily fall into the water and die. Hence “Damsel in distress”
#5
Not reacting to things immediately will help you
#6
#7
Anything about Einstein relativity. Concepts like: time is not a universal constant, gravity is not a force that “pulls” things down, and physical matter is actually an anomaly of what we know so far about “reality”.
