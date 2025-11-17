Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Have Always Wanted To Ask The Opposite Gender? (Closed)

What is something you have always wanted to ask the oppostite gender?
Gentlemen, how often do you *really* think about the Roman empire?
Why do you guys pee while standing? Its more mess, less convinent, so why? If you can sit and poo, why not just sit and pee?
How do y’all just decide how to greet each other? Like the thing where you grab hands and pat each other on the back-it seems to just be an instinct.
what is it like having to deal with so called “alphas”
What do you (non-women) think is the best and worst part about being a woman
I am a girl. I know this gay sixth grader who doesn’t want to be in the boy’s locker room because he is uncomfortable and is now in the girl’s locker room during P.E. I don’t feel comfortable at all that a boy is in a GIRL’s locker room. So, I ask the males here if it is okay to have a gay sixth grader in your locker room. Like, for real, I don’t feel safe when a male is in a female locker room just because they are gay and don’t feel comfortable around boys.
People with genders, what is a gender? Please, I don’t understand, I must know.
I would like my son to be more confident with the girls. I don’t want him to act like an alpha or pretend he’s somebody he’s not. Just to feel accepted when he tries to be his best self, because it never worked for me. What should I teach him?
For my friend she says: what happens in the boys locker room or gym room that most girls will probably not want to know
I don’t wear make up myself, but do men actually like when women wear make up???
Women, why you you need to go to the bathroom with a friend when in a social setting?
Of the ( very ) few women who’s bras I have ever removed, only one ever wore a front hook type. As someone who really struggles to scratch itches in the middle of my back, it seems like this would be more convenient, but the vast majority of bras on the market hook in the back. Is there a really significant reason for this, or is it just “tradition”?
1: do you guys actually like beards or is it just something you think is cool
2: is your life sad
I’m a female so males how do you guys put up with each other every day? im a middle schooler and i cant put up with the guys who are even my friends
Women, I have sOOOOOooooo many questions.
1. Do you accept “trans” women as women, or do you think, “nah”? Can you tell? Have you ever met a trans person? (I have, three times, it’s pretty rare in Africa.).
2. Do you find men confusing? If so, happy to explain why we aren’t. (Really: we want to do our hobby, have food, sex, and short convos on non-emotion topics. We are primitive). Phrases like “do you think you should” are red capes to bulls. Never ever use that phrase. It implies incompetence.
3. Do you really like marriage and housemaking or is it just a western trope? (“lived happily ever after”)
4. On a scale of 1-10 , please rate the following features in a partner: (a) looks, (b) money, (c) humour, (d) “spiritual connection”, (e) intelligence, (f) ability to hold a conversation (g) great family (h) car/house quality (i) hobby compatibility? Men mostly believe money (b) is the key to finding a mate. I believe (c), (d), (f) are the most important? Am I right?
5. Do you actually like sex or is it meh? Like, if you have to choose something to do, like say watch a romcom, have a great meal, or have sex, which is top priority? Men are under the impression y’all don’t care much for it and that food is top priority.
6. Is it a stereotype or do you really hate action films? Eg. I find James Bond to be barbarically patriarchal and s**t. Do you agree? However, it is true that men despise romcoms. They are awful and predictable.
7. Is it a stereotype or do you really not “get” computer games? I know several exceptions, I’m asking for GENERAL opinions (statistical majorities).
8. If a guy is bi does this make him extremely unattractive or are you ok with it? My impression is women talk left and date right.
A guy I dated told me that a soft “ball tap” could sometimes be more painful than being hit in the balls. Do you find that to be true?
Guys…what are good/cute nicknames for ya’ll?
Girls get called sweetie and princess and queen, but I can’t think of many that work for guys. Especially if they aren’t your boyfriend or husband, but they are still your bestie or crush.
What’s the biggest stereotype you deal with for your gender? (Ik this was for the opposite gender but I feel like everyone can answer this.)
For the guys, what do you think abt makeup?
A guy here,
what’s it like to have boobs?
To people with peens – do you ever actually helicopter it or is that an urban myth?
Why do guys often spend so long in showers? Women often get the rap but I’ve known a lot of guys who take 15m plus to shower. I’ve got an idea and I suspect it has a similar answer to why it takes guys so long to have a c**p…
Guy here.
Is it true for ladies that matching underwear is hard to find?
Just out of curiosity because most times I see them sold in pairs (top and bottom) but I’ve heard complains within earshot that even those don’t pair well with what they have (or something similar).
Is there something I’m missing out because as far as I know, those aren’t supposed to be seen by anyone else unless intended to?
Just a thought, peace.
why are women more comfortable expressing their emotions and such?
Ladies, why do many women blatantly show cleavage yet complain when us guys keeping looking at it? Boobs are eye magnets for us.
