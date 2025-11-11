Rain-Activated Street Art, And How A Viral Video Can Change Your Life

by

Last year, Bored Panda posted an article about some of the rain-activated street art that my friends and I have been creating around Seattle.

It’s been one year since Rainworks went viral around the internet, and we’ve had a crazy-busy year… so we wanted to share a follow-up about what we’ve been doing over the last 12 months.

I’ve attached the video with our story below, as well as a few photos of Rainworks.

More info: rain.works

‘Rainworks’ are pieces of street art that appear every time it rains

One year ago, our work went viral and it changed our lives. Here’s a video about what we’ve been up to ever since:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
