Rain-Activated Street Art, And How A Viral Video Can Change Your Life

Last year, Bored Panda posted an article about some of the rain-activated street art that my friends and I have been creating around Seattle.
It’s been one year since Rainworks went viral around the internet, and we’ve had a crazy-busy year… so we wanted to share a follow-up about what we’ve been doing over the last 12 months.
I’ve attached the video with our story below, as well as a few photos of Rainworks.
More info: rain.works
‘Rainworks’ are pieces of street art that appear every time it rains
One year ago, our work went viral and it changed our lives. Here’s a video about what we’ve been up to ever since:
