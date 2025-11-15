Hey Pandas, What Are You Most Complimented On By Friends, Parents, Etc.? (Closed)

It can be looks, talent, behavior, intelligence, etc.
#1
Looks and creative talent – tbh I think they are just lying though :D
#2
Drawing. im not an artist but i have the talent and I’ve changed since the first time i held a pen
#3
My rainbow harem pants, my hair. I’m not that special.
#4
I’ve been told by many people that I am a genius. I think that I’m well above average intelligence but I don’t want to get an IQ test because it can only have 2 outcomes. Either I find out that I’m not as smart as I think I am or I’m a genius and I get an inflated Ego and alienate all my friends get severely depressed and drink myself stupid.
#5
My friends always compliment my sniping skills in Call of Duty and Fortnite. I have no talent besides that lmao
#6
My eyesThey just love how bright and green they are or when they change color in the lighting or my mood and they usually change blue with gray and green and I’m the 2nd person with colored because my great grandpas has them but hes super old so I get complimented more but yh
#7
I normally get complimented on my looks, specifically my hair.
#8
My teachers always comment on my writing skills, telling me its really impressive, and how I’m gonna be a successful writer one day. But their just trying to make me feel good, I know my writing sucks.
#9
My hair. Definitely my hair. I have way to much hair and it’s so thick but people want it, they don’t know the responsibility of caring for it 😑 but still people love it
