Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Homophobic Thing You’ve Seen? (Closed)

I’m part of the LGTQIA+ Community and want to know what people have done to help change it so everyone is accepted equal, but also want to know what other people have gone through, doesn’t have to be you specifically.

#1

My friend is a tomboy, and one time we went to the gas station to get candy, like we usually do. We saw this woman and she muttered, “Girls can’t wear boy clothes or else you gonna look weird…” and then we said to her, “Oh, so that’s why you look so weird!” She literally the left the gas station store and then the cashier had to get her since she didn’t pay yet.

#2

I was minding my one business playing roblox and someone starts a fight with me and proceeds to say What are you gay?

#3

In college, there were a few guys yelling and pushing my friend who was a gay man and didn’t hide it. They were yelling at him, pushing him and were about to beat him up. I ended up stepping in and a few of my friends jumped in with me. Later we filed a complaint with the the campus police. Another time I saw the local Christian club protesting prop 8 in California which would have allowed same sex marriage. They were literally screaming homophobic slurs and cussing at the college LGBT club for being in support of it.

#4

My bisexual cousin came out to her mom, and her mom started yelling and screaming about how that is bad. It was late at night, during a sleepover.

#5

they said asexuality isnt real and that im not special and nor is anybody in the lgbtq community ugh the nerve of some people

