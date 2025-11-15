Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird You Have Always Done? (Closed)

Tell me about something weird you have done for as long as you can remember.
#1
when I was 3, every time I got jello as a snack, I would remove it from my cup, put it on a plate and would watch it jiggle and I would move my body yelling” imma jello”
now that I look back. my parents should be proud
#2
I every single time my mom gets coffee creamer that is flavored i will drink it… without coffee. But no plain stuff like plain half and half.
#3
Ok, I haven’t done this since I was 11 but I used to always chew (clean) wet flannels. I just loved the feel of it, kinda like my version of chewing gum, I guess.
One weird thing that I still do is scratch paper with my nails. I hate the feeling and sound and it makes me cringe and feel sick but I cannot resist doing it sometimes.
#4
Something weird I’ve always done is whenever I choke on my saliva, I say “I ChOkEd On My SaLeEvA.” And it makes everyone laugh for some reason.
#5
i really don’t like when my food touches. idk why.
#6
I always piled loads and loads of blankets on me and my dog. It was like a fort!
#7
Thus does NOT happen any more but when I was little I used to chew the heck out of my lip and I would not stop even when it was bleeding
#weirdamerican#raisedintexas#borniniowa
#8
Before I go to bed I heat up 2 hot packs and I freeze 1 ice pack and I sleep on the heat packs and I put the ice pack in my pillow so I stay cold enough to enjoy the warmth of the heat XD
#9
I have always loved biting things. I bit my mom multiple times. When I get stressed I have a desire to bite things but instead I clench my jaw as hard as I can for a while. I guess it is my coping. I have no clue why I did it but I can’t remember not doing it
#10
I have always been able to roll my belly. IDK how weird that is but I also like to read in trees.
#11
I used to walk up to people and say “DyNaMiTe” in their ear to scare them. I was a weird 4th grader
#12
I have always chewed on my lip/check
#13
This is kinda a really bad habit but i peel the skin off my lips until sometimes they get so chapped my lower lip splits and i can’t smaile or talk or eat without it hurting, and during the summer when i get mosquito bites ill scratch at them (kinda normal coz they itch) but then after they turn into scabs ill pick off the scabs just for the satisfaction of it and then lick my own blood. Im weird and gross ok sorry.
