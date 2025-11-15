Hey Pandas, What Is Something We Think Is Helping Us But Is Truly Making The World/People Worse? (Closed)

Smartphones. At this point, it’s good that we’re advancing, but I swear, one day we will just be isolated from everyone. At that point, if you go outside you’re going to be “weird”.
#1
Therapy
Dont get me wrong it migh work sometimes but often it does not. Nowadays (with a good intention) people always tell others to go to therapy. But more often than not the therapists are not educated or empathic enough to help and can do a lot of damage. I quit after trying three times tired of being gaslighted about how I am not ill just depressed, how I need to exercise (I cant walk 30m least exercise), how I just need antidepressants for my imaginary illneses, look for a job (one suggested gardener!) or how “many opportunities ” I have (but never giving any example). I have talked to a lot of chronically ill people and most feel the same way.
#2
Asking people, “Oh, when will you get a boyfriend/girlfriend,” or reassuring people that “one day you’ll find Mr./Ms. Right!” because sometimes, you don’t. You just don’t. Some people don’t want to (my aromantic peeps), and some people have tried so much that they eventually lose hope of finding romantic love. I hate this societal need to find your romantic “soulmate”. It adds a lot of pressure and deep sadness and a feeling of brokenness that no one should have to suffer. When I was little (like starting in kindergarten) my mom and maternal grandmother would constantly ask and pester me about getting a boyfriend. In KINDERGARTEN. And all through grade school (until me, my mom, and my stepdad moved out of my maternal grandmother’s house because of a disagreement about parenting) and all of the 7th grade (skipping 6th because of COVID), my mom and my stepdad pestered me about my “boyfriend”. At my elementary school, it was about my two good male friends (who were two of my only three real friends). In middle school, it was one of my elementary school friends and another one of my newer friends. They don’t know (or possibly don’t accept) the fact that I’m might bi with a preference for women. Anyways, my point is, you don’t need a romantic partner to be happy.
#3
social media! people spend hours scrolling through tik toc and insta, instead of going out and being productive
#4
Social Media.
#5
Might as well do another one besides the description :D
Anyways, another one is just the evolution of us, all around. Think about it though! Because at one point, we were not affecting animals (besides killing for food) that much! We weren’t polluting anything and we all evolved to the point where if you don’t take your phone to the bathroom with you, you’re bored. Honestly it’s sad, and if could remake the world, we should leave out technology.
#6
Consumerism.
It ‘helps’ the economy, but damages so many things. Food, fashion, waste, resources, modern slavery.
Follow Us