Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Like That Is Irrationally, Completely Absurdly Hated By People?

Hello, pandas! Can you mention something you like that is irrationally, completely absurdly hated by people?
For me, it’s spotted hyenas. I absolutely love these animals; they fascinate me, and I even aspire to write wildlife stories about them. However, people’s reactions have completely put me off discussing or trying to talk about them. The worst is the die-hard lion enthusiasts (not the animal itself, of course) who are extremely hostile or condescending.
– I quite like lions.
– Cool. I happen to like hyenas.
Do you know that the lion is the “kInG oF the aNiMAls”? Let me explain why they are the only predators that have the right to exist! Do you know that lions KILL hyenas and steal their food? The law of the jungle, lol
I would like to know what your examples are, and even if you have any tips for not letting that ruin your enjoyment?
#1
Snakes. They are my favorite animal and such beautiful creatures. They get so much hate, but they are really interesting animals, and can be so pretty!
#2
Cantaloupe. Idk why so many people hate it.
(Also yes, hyenas are cool)
#3
Me
#4
Reversing to call out something that, apparently, most people are ok with or even love. Wind chimes. I hate them. Despise them. Loath them.
#5
Broccoli. It’s good but everyone complains how it’s bad. I personally only like raw broccoli, but still!
#6
Those cute little cat ear headbands! I have a bunch that I love. I hate it though, when people scream at me in public or tell me to “get rid of them”, I guess I kinda put the burdon on myself but it gets annoying.
#7
Strict teachers. I like having a lot of rules because I like knowing what I’m supposed to do
#8
Toto – Africa. On the flip side, I cannot stand ketchup
#9
gore
#10
the Furry fandom.
It’s so misunderstood and there are so many misconceptions about it because of what it used to be/what people have said it is.
It’s just people who think that anthropomorphic animals are cool/cute.
We don’t want to have intercourse with animals, that’s zoophila and animals can’t consent and it’s wrong.
That being said, sometimes the dressing up as an animal part can be a kink thing (only about like 8% of the fandom nowadays, I looked it up), but it also can be not be a kink thing,
I’m largely part of the fandom cuz I just think drawing anthros is really fun (I like drawing animals, I like drawing people, why not draw the fun parts of both (like fluffy fur, wings, ears, tails, etc.)?) and I’m not creeped out by fursuits, I actually think they’re really cool and even cute, and I can appreciate the craftsmanship behind it.
I know it’s not everyone’s thing, but like please don’t spread rumors about us/give us a bad reputation! It’s just another hobby like music or cosplay or drawing.
#11
goanimate caillou grounded videos, I find them funny
#12
Liver and onions.
