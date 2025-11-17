Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You Smile Every Time You Think About It? (Closed)

What’s something that makes you happy, smile, or just be in a good mood every time you look at it, or think about it?
#1
my girlfriend :)
#2
Friends. Not friends that you just have. Real friends. Ones that care about you. Ones that make you smile, not a humored smile, a genuine smile that comes with a huge amount of pleasure.
#3
My poor dead kitty, Princess Bubblegum….. 4 years now, as sad as it make me, remembering her fat little, caramel coloured belly still make me smile….
#4
My niece(20m) and nephew(4years)
#5
Wow these are all so sweet… mine is “tutant meenage neetle teetles,” sometimes it just pops into my head for no reason (although it’s less of a smile and more of a deranged grin while I try not to laugh in the middle of class)
#6
My 1 year-old niece.
When I get home from work she always comes running into the kitchen from wherever she was playing and shouts “Hi Aunty!” It’s the cutest thing ever.
She also likes to watch my rom-coms with me, curled up on my bed.
Also dogs. Dogs are the best.
The other day I met two chihuahua-cross babies in Walmart named Jane and Tom (and their human) and they were SO happy to say hello and it made my day.
Also whenever my boy texts me.🤗
#7
When the hummingbirds come to my porch feeders. My cats chattering at them is a bonus.
#8
The thought or sight of my dog never ceases to make me happy. Her playful energy, fluffy jet-black fur, and gentle yet spirited nature, are the reasons why they make her one of my greatest sources of joy.
#9
it’s nothing specific really but i’ll be thinking about something me and my friends did together and i catch myself smiling. my friends are so awesome and i’m so lucky to have them!
#10
My Bp buddies
#11
Have to add another! My late grandmother. she was the strongest, kindest and most dignified person I think ill ever meet.
#12
Dogs , cats
Pretty much any animals
Also my classmates
#13
Woofles, my beautiful corgi with her huge ears, big eyes, stumpy legs and bushy tail. (It’s illegal to dock dogs in the UK unless they actually going to be used as working dogs)
#14
My tiny, gorgeous, senior lovely cat.
#15
I’m sure a lot of other people have already said this but cats. That’s it lol nothing else makes me smile
#16
my first love:)
and
my friend dp, he is funny. He is really nice if you are his friend.
#17
Every other day I get out of school early since I don’t have a 6th period and I get to go with my mom sometimes to go pick up my little brother (6) and he always gets so excited to see me and as soon as he gets out of class he runs up to me and gives me a big monkey hug
#18
One of my two dogs. The other one is great and loves everybody and is generally adorable but this one is a little s**t who bites people (my knee once cause she was excited) and is loud and too smart to listen but she’s very sweet to me and ik it’s just cause I feed her human food sometimes but it means that I can teach her a bunch of complicated commands pretty easily, although whether or not she actually does what I say is really 50/50.
#19
My pet turtles, cats and doggo! Also, random swear words that pop into my head
#20
When I make some super obscure reference or joke to my friend and she GETS IT it literally makes my day. Also when a song comes on the radio that we both know and we sing along like literally she’s so awesome I wish we went to the same school cause once the school year starts I won’t see her as much :(
#21
potato
#22
The one time I texted my crush until like 12 AM. As cheesy as it is I am uncontrollably smiling.
#23
There’s many times when I smile and frown. I usually smile when I am with my family, or tease my sister. And I am really happy when my pet cat comes over to me for a pet or a hug. :)
#24
My cats! And also my dogs (I have a lot of them)
#25
nowadays, not much.
#26
My Aunt Sara and Uncle Tom, always bring a smile to my face and happiness to my soul.
#27
That super hitters shirt is very funny
#28
My grandchildren.
#29
My friends and the books and webtoons I like :)
