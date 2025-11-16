50 Top Indie Games To Look Out For

Once upon a time, indie games stayed underground, sometimes whispered about and praised on gaming forums by a niche of hardcore fans but rarely shining in the mainstream industry. Well, forget that: indie video games are taking over! With a slew of new titles released each month, there’s really something for everyone, including engrossing roguelikes, gorgeous puzzlers, challenging platformers, and story-driven games.
With developers’ creative independence from the influence of leading publishers, these little gems are often the most imaginative and innovative titles on the market, with creators free to experiment in ways that AAA studios usually can’t. This phenomenon has been steadily growing in popularity over the past few years, with the best indie games getting accolades from critics and awards during gaming festivals.
We’ve put together a list of indie game recommendations that we think are worth checking out to show you just how diverse and innovative the indie game scene has become. We’ve also included a few titles that have been recently released, so if you’re looking for something fresh to play on your PC or console, this list is sure to have something on it for you!
#1 Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is not your average farming game. It’s an immersive experience where you’ll have the opportunity to create the farm of your dreams, the perfect formula for a popular indie game! Starting from the farm you inherited from your grandfather, you’ll learn how to live off the land, become a part of the local community, and even meet that special someone you can start a family with if you’d like to.
Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Vita, iOS, Android.
#2 Sable
Looking for something relaxing? You found it. Sable is not only one of the best indie games of 2021 but also an extraordinary journey through vast deserts and charming landscapes. It’s the remarkable debut of Shedworks, a small development studio based in North London. Explore the dunes with your loyal hoverbike, scale the ruins, meet other nomads, and uncover ancient mysteries, all at your own pace.
Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One.
#3 Proteus
Time for a calming stroll! Proteus is all about exploring a randomly generated island played in first person. Don’t expect game-typical aspects like leveling up or receiving missions to complete from NPCs. Is it worth it? Definitely. Just remember Proteus is not a game with any real goals or measure of achievement. Instead, it challenges you to simply exist in its world.
Platforms: Linux, macOS, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita.
#4 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Here we are with the expanded edition of the acclaimed The Stanley Parable, originally released in 2013. In this game, you play a silent protagonist named Stanley who, depending on your choices, will get a different ending. The Ultra Deluxe edition is more than just an enhanced version; it’s the best way to experience the game with added content and more refined graphics!
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
#5 Into The Breach
Developed and published by the indie studio Subset Games, Into The Breach is probably one of the best indie games on Steam. Set in a future where humanity is fighting against monsters using giant weapon-equipped mechs, you’ll have to move your character through a chessboard-like map and elaborate on the best strategy to win against the invaders, turn after turn.
Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Stadia, iOS, Android.
#6 Darkest Dungeon 2
Darkest Dungeon II is the awaited sequel of Red Hook Studios’ roguelike game. This follow-up story is a challenging RPG in which you’ll guide a group of heroes through a threat-packed journey! Early access to the game has been available since October 2021, with the full release scheduled for February 2023.
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.
#7 Umurangi Generation
Is photography second nature to you? Then Umurangi Generation is a must-try! In this simulation game, you’re tasked to take photos using different techniques, methods, and subjects, with complete freedom on how to edit the pictures and which effect to use on them. The DLC added new features, such as shutter speed, apertures, and ISO adjustments.
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.
#8 Oikospiel
Oikospiel is an interactive game in five acts by David Kanaga, who also worked on Proteus. The story follows a futuristic opera company preparing a global gaming festival scheduled for the year 2100. Its employees are trying to get Koch Games’ developers into their group without much luck, with the conflict threatening the unity of the festival itself. Oh, and to add a pinch of weirdness, the characters are animals. It sounds unusual, but somehow it all works, and the story and soundtrack are engaging from start to finish.
Platforms: Macintosh, Windows.
#9 Enter The Gungeon
A great example of bullet-hell roguelike, Enter The Gungeon centers on the journey of four misfits as they descend into a dungeon to find a legendary gun with the power to kill one’s past. Choose your character, each with their own unique abilities, and fight your way till the end of the Gungeon! In need of some help? Ask a friend to join you in co-op mode with a unique fifth character, the Cultist.
Platforms: Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna.
#10 Don’t Starve / Don’t Starve Together
Platforms: PlayStation 4, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux.
#11 Crypt Of The Necrodancer
Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award-winning roguelike rhythm game in which you dance to the beat of songs to defeat skeletons, zombies, dragons, and more! Choose songs from the epic soundtrack by Danny Baranowsky, or select your faves from your beloved music collection. In August 2022, Brace Yourself Games announced a sequel named Rift of the NecroDancer.
Platforms: iOS, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android.
#12 Subnautica
Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.
#13 Devil Daggers
Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS.
#14 Thumper
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Oculus Quest, Oculus Go.
#15 Hollow Knight
Platforms: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch.
#16 Kerbal Space Program
Platforms: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.
#17 Celeste
Platforms: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia.
#18 Rain World
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows.
#19 Spelunky 2
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.
#20 Soma
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS.
#21 Pyre
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems.
#22 Stray
Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows.
#23 Minecraft
Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PlayStation 3, Fire OS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Apple TV, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS.
#24 What Remains Of Edith Finch
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, IOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.
#25 Brothers
Platforms: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.
#26 Baba Is You
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Classic Mac OS.
#27 Hades
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.
#28 Cities: Skylines
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia.
#29 Superhot
Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Oculus Quest U, Stadia, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.
#30 Gone Home
Platforms: OS X, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo Switch.
#31 Firewatch
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
#32 Unpacking
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Linux.
#33 Untitled Goose Game
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems.
#34 Ori And The Blind Forest
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One.
#35 Machinarium
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Windows Phone, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 (PlayStation Network), PlayStation Vita, BlackBerry PlayBook, Xbox One, Android, iPad 2.
#36 Steamworl Heist
Platforms: Nintendo 3DS, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Stadia.
#37 No Man’s Sky
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, iPadOS.
#38 To The Moon
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Linux, macOS.
#39 Return Of The Obra Dinn
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4.
#40 Papers, Please
Platforms: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, PlayStation Vita, Linux.
#41 World Of Goo
Platforms: OS X, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Wii, BlackBerry OS, Android.
#42 Steamworld Dig 2
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Xbox One, Stadia.
#43 Valheim
Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Series X and Series S.
#44 Loop Hero
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems.
#45 The Mortuary Assistant
Platform: Microsoft Windows.
#46 Amnesia: The Dark Descent
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android.
#47 Owlboy
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.
#48 Cave Story
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, Wii, Nintendo DSi, Nintendo 3DS.
#50 Among Us
Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android.
