Viral Thread Has Folks Listing Bits Of Valuable Info They Wish Everyone Knew (30 Answers)

“If knowledge is power, then the internet is full of useless power.” – Brett Erlich.
While I do want to say that Brett’s statement is still very true, even in the years following his Viral Video Films School lessons, it’s safe to say that some bits of knowledge are important, valuable, and useful.
For this article, it’s an emphasis on valuable, as people on Reddit are sharing the most valuable pieces of knowledge that they know and felt like sharing after being prompted.
#1
Condoms are cheaper than diapers
Image source: PlsDontBanMe___, cottonbro studio
#2
Don’t accept criticism from someone you would not ask for advice from
Image source: Between1and7, Karolina Grabowska
#3
Read. It can help you regain your ability to focus on a single task for an extended period of time. It can also cultivate creativity and expand your world view.
Image source: frocketgaming, Monstera
#4
It is perfectly possible to make no mistakes and still lose. This it not a weakness, it is life
(Yes it’s a Picard quote but it is very accurate)
Image source: TheLoneSculler, Pixabay
#5
Police in America are legally allowed to lie to you to get a confession. They can lie about all kinds of evidence they have on you and that you have no chance but to confess. Don’t say a word other than to ask for a lawyer. Never fall into the belief that it’ll get worked out in court later, the second you confess you’re done.
Even if you are guilty and want to confess still get a lawyer. They’ll work out a plea bargain for you that you could not get if you confessed to a cop before your trial.
Image source: Mangothefello, RDNE Stock project
#6
“No” is a complete sentence.
Image source: SilentSamizdat, Vie Studio
#7
You always think you’re going to have more time. You won’t. Make the most of today.
Image source: EastTyne1191, Jordan Benton
#8
It is a freeing feeling once you stop caring what people think of you
Image source: ScadMan, Snapwire
#9
If you feel like you’re being watched and feel like you’re in danger when you don’t see anything around you, chances are, you definitely are.
Don’t ignore your ‘fight or flight’ response.
Image source: Cianyth, cottonbro studio
#10
When you decide to sober up, be prepared to lose many people you thought were your friends.
Image source: ruxson, Himanshu Choudhary
#11
The most important piece of information you can give 911 is WHERE you are. Followed by what the problem is.
Even if no other information is given. Someone can still be sent to a location to see what the problem is.
Bonus. If you accidentally call 911, just stay on the line and tell them it was an accident. It happens a lot. They wont be mad. If you hang up. They have to call you back, that is irritating.
Image source: dangerouspeyote, Z
#12
You’re allowed to go to restaurants on your own! No one is going to think it’s strange, and the staff might treat you extra-well. I always suspected they thought I was a critic… So if there is some place you want to try but no one willing to go with you, don’t deprive yourself!
Image source: Four_beastlings, Pablo Merchán Montes
#13
Not very many people care about you. Cherish the ones who do.
Image source: SVS_Writer, Rafael Barros
#14
Just because you are being respectful to the police doesn’t mean they won’t take advantage of you. Don’t ever let them search any property of yours ( a vehicle counts , anything with a lock on it counts) without a search warrant. Even if they say “ oh that’s suspicious, an innocent person would let me search” it doesn’t matter tell them to show a warrant.
Always be respectful but don’t be a push over.
Image source: Generalmogar, Dom J
#15
A dropped knife has no handle. Don’t try to catch it.
Image source: Tmettler5, Anna Shvets
#16
Don’t drive if you haven’t slept in the last 24 hours. A person who has been awake for 24 hours is as cognitively impaired as a person who is drunk.
Image source: SuvenPan, Lisa Fotios
#17
If you need to cancel a hotel reservation last minute and there will be a penalty, call the hotel to move the reservation to a different date outside the cancellation window (they always will). Then call back and cancel it :).
Image source: ItsAGala, Martin Péchy
#18
Always wear closed toe shoes and long pants in and near wooded areas. Check yourself for ticks on your clothing, or on your dog. Lyme disease is no joke
Image source: yourmomdotbiz
#19
Fire doesn’t burn where fire has burned (unless there’s some kind of accelerant like gas). So if you are in a forest fire, brush fire, field fire, etc. try to go to where the fire came from, because the fire won’t go back there since there’s no fuel for it to consume.
Image source: S3R14LCRU5H3R, Pixabay
#20
Take care of your teeth, or you’ll pay not only monetarily but in excruciating pain. Worse than natural child birth pain.
Brush, floss, see your dentist, don’t sip soda all day and for God’s sake don’t use your teeth to cut thread or open bottles. Skip [illegal substances] at all possible.
This is the best advice you will ever get. I swear to you.
Image source: ineedatinylama, Anna Shvets
#21
Heart attacks for women are very different from mens. Men have pain in the chest that goes up the left arm, women experience
•Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath
Fluttering feelings in the chest (palpitations)
Shortness of breath, sudden fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, or abdomen
Image source: miss_vakarian, Giulia Bertelli
#22
While driving, maintain a minimum 3 second gap between your car and the car in front.
Pick a stationary reference point like a bridge or lamp post. When the car in front passes it, count “one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three”. If you pass the reference point before you finish counting, you are too close to react in an emergency situation. Back off the gas and increase the distance.
In bad weather, increase the count to four or five.
Image source: DADBODGOALS, Nabeel Syed
#23
Anything you say can and will be used AGAINST YOU in a court of law.
Note how there is no mention using what you say to help you.
Image source: _bigwhale_, Saúl Bucio
#24
If you fall into cold water (the ocean) don’t immediately try and swim. Lay on you’re back and try and control your breathing. The cold temperature will take your breath away and you will initially take small quick breaths, you need to slow down your breathing as quickly as possible so your lungs can fill with air, once you have done that you will find it easier to float.
Image source: Prestigious_Lock1659, Roy Reyna
#25
Learning how to get along with people you don’t exactly like in the workplace will do wonders for your career- sometimes it isn’t about having talent it’s enough to be a good decent person to others.
Coming from me- a talentless corporate hire. Aka the personality hire, hahahah!
Image source: secret_nuggets, Redd F
#26
If you’re outside during a storm and get a metallic taste in your mouth for no seemingly no reason then you’re about to get struck by lightning.
Image source: PhreedomPhighter, Philippe Donn
#27
An ultracrepidarian is someone who expresses their opinion on subjects they know almost nothing about.
Image source: IamPlatycus, Mikhail Nilov
#28
If you’re ever in a survival situation where you have to forage for food, *don’t bother looking for mushrooms*. The likelihood of finding an edible species that won’t make you sick or kill you is so astronomically low that it’s better to just spend that time looking for roots, berries, and herbs.
Image source: tymorello, Pixabay
#29
If a baby’s crying in pain and you can’t figure out why, there’s a good chance they have a muscle cramp. Like, if their big toe is turned down and won’t move, then they probably have a cramp in their foot. I’ve found that stretching the cramped muscle makes it go away almost immediately! So, for the foot cramp, you just grab their big toe and gently but firmly pull their toe up away from the cramp. The cramp will resist at first and that’s why you have to be firm, but once you get past that the cramp and the pain are gone. Then hold the stretch position for a minute to make sure the cramp doesn’t immediately come back.
Image source: NobodyMPortant, Omar Lopez
#30
You can learn entire new careers on youtube for free.
Image source: MyLatestRedditUser, Pixabay
